Samsung won't like what users think about software updates

Brands will weep at this result









Is the end of OS updates a good enough reason to upgrade? Yes, I upgrade immediately I wait until security updates end as well I don't pay attention to OS updates I upgrade every year, so I never worry about that Vote 1771 Votes



For the vast majority of you, a completely different milestone has to take place: the end of security patches. This result actually makes perfect sense.



Just because a device no longer receives fancy new features, it doesn't automatically make it "hardware trash." The real expiration date is usually when security updates stop rolling in, as that makes a device more vulnerable to security threats.



Recommended For You Now that's a plot twist

Each year, brands like Samsung and Apple hammer home the importance of software advancements when promoting their latest flagships. And yet, it appears that all the marketing fluff isn't enough to convince many of you.



The second most popular answer in our recent poll shows that 32% of you don't pay any attention to OS updates. For the vast majority of you, a completely different milestone has to take place: the end of security patches. This result actually makes perfect sense.Just because a device no longer receives fancy new features, it doesn't automatically make it "hardware trash." The real expiration date is usually when security updates stop rolling in, as that makes a device more vulnerable to security threats.Each year, brands like Samsung and Apple hammer home the importance of software advancements when promoting their latest flagships. And yet, it appears that all the marketing fluff isn't enough to convince many of you.The second most popular answer in our recent poll shows that 32% of you don't pay any attention to OS updates.







This could be interpreted in two ways. On the one hand, users may not feel the need to upgrade because software updates have stopped. If a device remains fast, responsive, and does what you need, why spend over $1,000 on a new flagship?



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Software updates are non-negotiable for some

Only about 15% of you consider software updates a non-negotiable factor. For this group, the end of software support is a clear signal that it's time to move on.



Software updates give users access to the latest features, so when they stop, users believe upgrading is a worthwhile investment. This could be interpreted in two ways. On the one hand, users may not feel the need to upgrade because software updates have stopped. If a device remains fast, responsive, and does what you need, why spend over $1,000 on a new flagship?For others, the end of software support may be the last thing on their mind when considering an upgrade. In this case, factors such as battery degradation, hardware failure, and poor performance would likely play a bigger role.Only about 15% of you consider software updates a non-negotiable factor. For this group, the end of software support is a clear signal that it's time to move on.Software updates give users access to the latest features, so when they stop, users believe upgrading is a worthwhile investment.







Curiously enough, only 3% of users say they upgrade every year. In this case, software support becomes largely irrelevant, as long-term OS updates don't matter when you replace your device annually.



Has smartphone maturity been reached?

To me, the key takeaway from this survey is that I may have been too quick to make assumptions. I thought software support mattered so much to most people that the moment a device was "left behind," that alone would be enough to justify an upgrade.



However, security updates emerged as the much bigger factor. As I see it, this could mean we have finally reached smartphone maturity. If a device continues to perform well and meet users' needs, it doesn't suddenly become obsolete because it lacks the latest features.

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