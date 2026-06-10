Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!
Editorials · Readers Voice

Samsung won't like what users think about software updates

Your point of view clearly doesn't align with Samsung's expectations.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By · Senior Deals Writer
Samsung Editorials One UI Readers Voice
Add as a preferred source on Google
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Rear view of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
It would appear software updates aren't a top priority for everyone. | Image by PhoneArena
When news broke that the Galaxy S22 would officially miss out on the One UI 8.5 goodies, I expected a wave of digital despair. Granted, Samsung never promised more than four OS updates for this flagship, but I still assumed software played a massive part in our collective urge to buy a new device.

Well, I was wrong.

Brands will weep at this result



In a recent survey, we asked readers whether a phone is worth ditching the moment software updates end. Out of 1,749 votes, a staggering 50% gave a resounding "no." 

Is the end of OS updates a good enough reason to upgrade?
1771 Votes


For the vast majority of you, a completely different milestone has to take place: the end of security patches. This result actually makes perfect sense.

Just because a device no longer receives fancy new features, it doesn't automatically make it "hardware trash." The real expiration date is usually when security updates stop rolling in, as that makes a device more vulnerable to security threats.

Recommended For You

Now that's a plot twist


Each year, brands like Samsung and Apple hammer home the importance of software advancements when promoting their latest flagships. And yet, it appears that all the marketing fluff isn't enough to convince many of you. 

The second most popular answer in our recent poll shows that 32% of you don't pay any attention to OS updates. 


This could be interpreted in two ways. On the one hand, users may not feel the need to upgrade because software updates have stopped. If a device remains fast, responsive, and does what you need, why spend over $1,000 on a new flagship? 

For others, the end of software support may be the last thing on their mind when considering an upgrade. In this case, factors such as battery degradation, hardware failure, and poor performance would likely play a bigger role.

Software updates are non-negotiable for some


Only about 15% of you consider software updates a non-negotiable factor. For this group, the end of software support is a clear signal that it's time to move on. 

Software updates give users access to the latest features, so when they stop, users believe upgrading is a worthwhile investment. 


Curiously enough, only 3% of users say they upgrade every year. In this case, software support becomes largely irrelevant, as long-term OS updates don't matter when you replace your device annually.

Has smartphone maturity been reached?


To me, the key takeaway from this survey is that I may have been too quick to make assumptions. I thought software support mattered so much to most people that the moment a device was "left behind," that alone would be enough to justify an upgrade.

However, security updates emerged as the much bigger factor. As I see it, this could mean we have finally reached smartphone maturity. If a device continues to perform well and meet users' needs, it doesn't suddenly become obsolete because it lacks the latest features.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/Polina.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
Apple shocks many with surprise announcement about iOS 27
Apple shocks many with surprise announcement about iOS 27
New Galaxy S26 feature promises both peak performance and killer battery life
New Galaxy S26 feature promises both peak performance and killer battery life
Latest News
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered