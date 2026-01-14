This Google Translate upgrade could make languages way less awkward

When Google rolls out this feature, you will be able to choose a more suitable translation depending on the situation. | Image credit – Android Authority





Google is building a full AI translation toolkit

What’s the biggest way Google Translate has embarrassed you? Made me sound rude. 0% Made me sound weird. 0% Completely changed the meaning. 25% It’s never failed me. 75% Vote 4 Votes

This is the kind of AI that actually helps