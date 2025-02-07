The foldable iPhone has leaked. Now, where is the real foldable iPhone?



A render of the upcoming foldable iPhone . | Image credit – Apple Insider

foldable iPhone

foldable iPhone

Why am I being so skeptical about it?

The trouble with iPhold on the outside





foldable iPhone

foldable iPhone

I'd say the foldable iPhone will instead arrive with a 8.6-inch inner display.



Recommended Stories

foldable iPhone

foldable iPhone

The trouble with iPhold on the inside





foldable iPhone





Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 8h 30min 22h 39min 10h 24min 12h 4min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5000 mAh 7h 39min 20h 6min 8h 18min 13h 53min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33% Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 1h 42min 1h 58min 57% 42% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



But we're talking about a 2026 or even a 2027 release for the foldable iPhone .



