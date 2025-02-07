Members-only articles read this month:/
The foldable iPhone has leaked. Now, where is the real foldable iPhone?
A render of the upcoming foldable iPhone. | Image credit – Apple Insider
It was exactly a year ago – almost to the day – that along came a report that one of Apple's most beloved tablets – the iPad mini – could be soon replaced by Cupertino's first foldable.
That was in February 2024. It's 2025 already and once again, we're talking about a foldable Apple mobile device. Not a tablet, but a foldable iPhone, a.k.a. the iPhold:
All I can say is: "That's great. Now, where is the real foldable iPhone?"
Why am I being so skeptical about it?
OK, OK, fans around the world have been asking for a foldable iPhone for so long that we shouldn't be dismissive of it the second it appears (even in leaks). However, we shouldn't be praising anything just because we've been eagerly waiting for it for years now.
For starters, the leaker says the device is expected to feature a large foldable screen, measuring approximately 12 inches when unfolded. The machine-translated post reads that "the inner screen is equivalent to two 6.1-inch phones folded in half, with a total of more than 12 inches".
Whoa, calm down, chief. Just because six and six adds up to twelve, doesn't automatically mean that the foldable iPhone is going to sport a 12-inch inner display.
I'd say the foldable iPhone will instead arrive with a 8.6-inch inner display.
Since the two mentioned 6.1-inch screens are placed side by side, the width of the display effectively doubles, while the height remains the same. Using the Pythagorean theorem (which calculates the diagonal of a rectangle based on its width and height), the total screen size becomes approximately 8.6 inches diagonally.
This calculation accounts for the standard aspect ratio of modern smartphones, typically 19.5:9 (the aspect ratio of the iPhone 16 Pro, for example), which describes the proportional relationship between the width and height of the screen.
The leak also claims the foldable iPhone will have "a left-side fold" with a thickness of 9.2 mm when closed and 4.6 mm for each panel when open. Nice. For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 5.6 mm in thickness when unfolded and 12.1 mm when folded. 9.1 mm thick is certainly better than 12.1 mm.
The hinge, designed by Apple, is expected to cost around $110 per unit.
The device's aluminum alloy frame is projected to cost between $80 and $90, with Foxconn exclusively handling the NPI (New Product Introduction) stage.
For printed circuit boards (PCB), the value of flexible circuits is expected to increase by 70%, while module boards could see nearly a 100% price jump. Additionally, substrate-like PCBs (SLP) will incorporate RCC material, raising their cost from $12 to $18, a 40% increase.
Please, don't expect the foldable iPhone to be "cheap".
The juicy leak also talks about a few things under the hood.
For starters, optics will also see notable advancements. The front camera will utilize Apple's metalens ultra-thin technology.
Unlike traditional smartphone lenses that rely on curved surfaces to direct light, metalenses use nanostructured materials to achieve the same effect. These flat, lightweight lenses can replace bulky optical components, freeing up space in devices.
Now, to the not-so-great part:
The foldable iPhone is claimed to arrive with a dual stainless steel-cased battery setup. The total battery capacity is expected to be close to 5,000mAh, featuring 3D stacked cells (likely to reduce battery size while maintaining its capacity) exclusively developed by ATL.
Is that enough? Well… barely.
Don't get me wrong: iOS handles battery capacity differently than Android, so things could be fine all in all.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 4,685 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 5,000 mAh cell. Yet our PhoneArena tests paint a different picture to what one could assume:
But we're talking about a 2026 or even a 2027 release for the foldable iPhone.
It was exactly a year ago – almost to the day – that along came a report that one of Apple's most beloved tablets – the iPad mini – could be soon replaced by Cupertino's first foldable.
That was in February 2024. It's 2025 already and once again, we're talking about a foldable Apple mobile device. Not a tablet, but a foldable iPhone, a.k.a. the iPhold:
All I can say is: "That's great. Now, where is the real foldable iPhone?"
Why am I being so skeptical about it?
The trouble with iPhold on the outside
The foldable iPhone will get toe to toe with the Galaxy Z Fold. | Image credit – PhoneArena
OK, OK, fans around the world have been asking for a foldable iPhone for so long that we shouldn't be dismissive of it the second it appears (even in leaks). However, we shouldn't be praising anything just because we've been eagerly waiting for it for years now.
Let's keep a cool head (if that's even possible on a Friday) and check things out.
For starters, the leaker says the device is expected to feature a large foldable screen, measuring approximately 12 inches when unfolded. The machine-translated post reads that "the inner screen is equivalent to two 6.1-inch phones folded in half, with a total of more than 12 inches".
Whoa, calm down, chief. Just because six and six adds up to twelve, doesn't automatically mean that the foldable iPhone is going to sport a 12-inch inner display.
I'd say the foldable iPhone will instead arrive with a 8.6-inch inner display.
Since the two mentioned 6.1-inch screens are placed side by side, the width of the display effectively doubles, while the height remains the same. Using the Pythagorean theorem (which calculates the diagonal of a rectangle based on its width and height), the total screen size becomes approximately 8.6 inches diagonally.
This calculation accounts for the standard aspect ratio of modern smartphones, typically 19.5:9 (the aspect ratio of the iPhone 16 Pro, for example), which describes the proportional relationship between the width and height of the screen.
Recommended Stories
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold (and its successor) is also a potential rival for Cupertino bending phone. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The leak also claims the foldable iPhone will have "a left-side fold" with a thickness of 9.2 mm when closed and 4.6 mm for each panel when open. Nice. For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 5.6 mm in thickness when unfolded and 12.1 mm when folded. 9.1 mm thick is certainly better than 12.1 mm.
It's also claimed that Samsung is exclusively developing the foldable display for the alleged iPhold, while Lens Technology is working on the ultra-thin glass (UTG) cover. The screen support structure may use titanium alloy, stainless steel, or carbon fiber, but a final decision has not been made.
The hinge, designed by Apple, is expected to cost around $110 per unit.
The device's aluminum alloy frame is projected to cost between $80 and $90, with Foxconn exclusively handling the NPI (New Product Introduction) stage.
For printed circuit boards (PCB), the value of flexible circuits is expected to increase by 70%, while module boards could see nearly a 100% price jump. Additionally, substrate-like PCBs (SLP) will incorporate RCC material, raising their cost from $12 to $18, a 40% increase.
Please, don't expect the foldable iPhone to be "cheap".
The trouble with iPhold on the inside
The iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra have similar batteries, but the tests will surprise you. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The juicy leak also talks about a few things under the hood.
For starters, optics will also see notable advancements. The front camera will utilize Apple's metalens ultra-thin technology.
Unlike traditional smartphone lenses that rely on curved surfaces to direct light, metalenses use nanostructured materials to achieve the same effect. These flat, lightweight lenses can replace bulky optical components, freeing up space in devices.
Foxconn and LG will work on the camera module. The rear camera system will feature a hybrid glass-plastic design for both the main and ultra-wide sensors.
Now, to the not-so-great part:
The foldable iPhone is claimed to arrive with a dual stainless steel-cased battery setup. The total battery capacity is expected to be close to 5,000mAh, featuring 3D stacked cells (likely to reduce battery size while maintaining its capacity) exclusively developed by ATL.
Is that enough? Well… barely.
Don't get me wrong: iOS handles battery capacity differently than Android, so things could be fine all in all.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 4,685 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 5,000 mAh cell. Yet our PhoneArena tests paint a different picture to what one could assume:
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
But we're talking about a 2026 or even a 2027 release for the foldable iPhone.
5,000 mAh were great for 2023 and 2024, but the OnePlus 13 is already here with a 6,000 mAh battery. And most importantly, it has just one screen, not three. A big difference, if you ask me.
Maybe it's because Apple is not about smartphone innovation to the degree it was once upon a time; maybe it's because its upcoming iPhone 17 Air is reportedly "nothing special" in terms of specs; whatever the reason… I get the feeling that Apple's first foldable won't be a cutting-edge show-off parade.
The foldable genre will develop greatly in 2025, 2026, and 2027, I expect. We're already living in the era of tri-folds: first, it was Huawei that released the mind-boggling Mate XT; then, rumorsville is talking about a possible Samsung tri-foldable.
Let's not forget the Honor Magic V4, the OnePlus Open 2 and the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The juicy leak that inspired these Friday thoughts of mine reads that sales projections estimate that Apple will ship between 8 and 10 million units in 2026… and double that number to 20 million units in 2027.
And even if the first foldable iPhone is not the real foldable we should get, it could probably be sold in tens of millions. People are strange, as the Florida Poet once said.
The foldable iPhone's ambitions: Cupertino doesn't care for rivals
The Mate XT by Huawei is a mind-boggling tri-foldable. | Image credit – Huawei
Maybe it's because Apple is not about smartphone innovation to the degree it was once upon a time; maybe it's because its upcoming iPhone 17 Air is reportedly "nothing special" in terms of specs; whatever the reason… I get the feeling that Apple's first foldable won't be a cutting-edge show-off parade.
But that's Apple. They don't care for competitors and the amazing tech their rivals (not you, Samsung) release every now and then. And if millions of people around the world give their hard-earned $$$ to buy iPhones each year – no matter how incremental the upgrades – why would Apple be incentivized to do business differently?!
The foldable genre will develop greatly in 2025, 2026, and 2027, I expect. We're already living in the era of tri-folds: first, it was Huawei that released the mind-boggling Mate XT; then, rumorsville is talking about a possible Samsung tri-foldable.
The Honor Magic V3 is amazing as it gets. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Let's not forget the Honor Magic V4, the OnePlus Open 2 and the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The juicy leak that inspired these Friday thoughts of mine reads that sales projections estimate that Apple will ship between 8 and 10 million units in 2026… and double that number to 20 million units in 2027.
And even if the first foldable iPhone is not the real foldable we should get, it could probably be sold in tens of millions. People are strange, as the Florida Poet once said.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: