Samsung's first tri-fold phone is reportedly headed for a limited 2025 release with a sky-high price





Don't expect the world from Samsung's rookie tri-fold effort in terms of sales numbers!









Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 production ocean. First of all, Samsung doesn't plan to manufacture a whole lot of tri-folding Galaxy phones to begin with due to the incredible challenges and complexities of said production process. In total, the current goal is apparently to get "less than 300,000 units" ready for primetime by the "second half of this year", which is obviously a mere drop in theandproduction ocean.









That almost certainly means this first-of-a-kind Samsung device will be released exclusively in just one or two (Asian) markets in 2025, more or less taking a page from the recent availability playbook of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition





Because Samsung wants to focus on durability and build quality, its first-ever tri-fold smartphone is likely to adopt a so-called "G Type" form factor rather than the S-shaped design of the Huawei Mate XT . In a nutshell, that means this otherwise mysterious bad boy should be a completely in-folding device instead of folding both inward and outward like the competition.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

That will allow the undoubtedly massive primary screen to be better protected when not in use, but Samsung is still expected to spend a fortune on the delicate hinge mechanisms and, well, the actual double-folding display. And that brings us to the second reason why this product is unlikely to sell like hotcakes this year, which is a significantly higher price point compared to current "conventional" foldables.





It's virtually impossible to guess exactly how much Samsung's Huawei Mate XT alternative will cost in South Korea and/or China, but what can be easily predicted is that very few people are likely to afford the experimental device, so it certainly makes sense for it to be released in a trial run of sorts at some point in the summer or fall of 2025.

What about specs and features?





There is extremely little to report on that front at this time, although one plausible theory does suggest Samsung's tri-fold device will offer as much as 12.4 inches of gorgeous screen real estate, thus aiming to essentially replace both your traditional phone and tablet.









That number would be reached with the display unfolded to a maximum, of course, trumping the 10.2-inch screen size of Huawei's pioneering Mate XT . Coincidentally (or not), Samsung's extravagant first-gen foldable super-flagship could reach around 10.5 inches in a partially unfolded form, which also sounds pretty amazing.



Recommended Stories

Another interesting detail rumored today is the possible absence of under-display camera technology, which could actually be good news for the quality of this bad boy's front-facing snapper. On the not so bright side of things, that obviously means Samsung will need to drill a hole into the primary screen of its first-ever triple-folding phone/tablet, thus reducing its overall elegance... a tiny bit.