Honor Magic V4 rumored to pack a 6,000mAh battery, Magic V Flip 2 upgrades hinted
HONOR is gearing up for its next foldable releases, and the rumor mill is already buzzing. The upcoming Magic V4 (or maybe the Magic V5, if HONOR decides to skip “4” due to its unlucky reputation in Chinese culture) and the Magic V Flip 2 are expected to bring some serious battery upgrades, according to tipster Smart Pikachu. If true, these improvements could give HONOR a significant edge in the competitive foldable market.
One of the most exciting rumors swirling around is that HONOR is testing a 6,000mAh battery for the Magic V4—or V5. That’s a huge leap from the already impressive 5,150mAh battery found in the Magic V3. The Magic V3 is known for its great battery life, so if HONOR really does push capacity to 6,000mAh, it could set a new standard for foldable endurance.
Details about the Magic V Flip 2 are still scarce, but there’s speculation that it will also feature a larger battery than its predecessor. The current Magic V Flip already comes with a solid 4,800mAh battery, which is pretty good for a compact foldable. If HONOR does manage to squeeze in an even bigger battery, it could give the Magic V Flip 2 a serious edge in a category where battery life is often a major pain point.
One of the most impressive things about the Magic V3 is its sleek, slim design—it’s actually the thinnest book-style foldable on the market right now. It feels surprisingly light and compact, almost like a regular smartphone. But with OPPO’s Find N5 reportedly launching next month and aiming to be even thinner, HONOR has some competition.
As for when we can expect these devices, the Magic V4 is rumored to launch in Q3 2025, possibly around July, which would match the timeline of the Magic V3’s release in 2024. For international markets, HONOR might use IFA 2025 in September as the stage for a global unveiling.
Meanwhile, the foldable market is only getting more competitive. With brands like OPPO pushing for the thinnest designs and others focusing on innovative features, HONOR will need to deliver more than just incremental improvements to stay ahead.
A Big Boost for the HONOR Magic V4
For users who rely on their devices for multitasking, productivity, or streaming long sessions of content, this kind of upgrade could be a game-changer. Foldables tend to struggle in the battery department compared to traditional smartphones, but HONOR seems determined to change that narrative.
Can HONOR balance thinness and power?
Still, if HONOR can improve battery capacity without making its devices bulkier, it could hit the sweet spot for consumers who want both portability and long-lasting performance.
Ther foldable segment is still evolving, and battery life remains a major pain point for many users. If HONOR can deliver the rumored battery boosts without compromising on design, it could solidify its place as a leader in this space. OPPO’s Find N5 might take the title for the thinnest foldable, but HONOR’s rumored upgrades suggest it’s focusing on something even more important—longevity and usability.
