The next smartphone camera revolution has begun: Killing the compact camera?

It’s not a secret that camera hardware manufacturers have started to shift their focus towards smartphone collaborations. The biggest and probably most successful one is between Huawei and the German giant Leica. Huawei flagships from the 'P' and 'Mate' series have proudly been carrying the Leica branding for over five years now (it debuted on the P9 ). Nokia and Zeiss is probably the most iconic partnership, which dates back to the time when smartphones weren’t all that smart, but Nokia’s cameras were exceptional. Recently, OnePlus teamed up with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 series, while Samsung is expected to bond with Olympus for the next Galaxy “S” flagship.Those partnerships are helpful, but often a marketing tool more than anything else. Regardless, smartphone cameras have been getting better every year! We’ve seen massive gains in video quality, zoom capabilities, and night photography, to name a few.Let’s first have a quick look at some of the biggest leaps in camera hardware and software so far. Afterwards, we’ll shift focus towards what’s to come - we'll check out the top three future smartphone camera innovations in three separate sections and then say how the tech used in them may impact your future flagship phone.For starters, on the video side of things - Apple has been delivering some outstanding results, especially with the iPhone 11 and 12 series of phones. Smart HDR for video has truly elevated the camera experience on the iPhone. Now, Android manufacturers like Xiaomi and Samsung are trying to reach the bar set by the company from Cupertino. In fact, the S21 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra come very close to the iPhone 12 's video performance while being even more versatile thanks to their periscope zoom cameras.Speaking of zoom cameras Huawei was always an active player, and responsible for a good deal of the so-called camera revolution, dating back to 2018 with the release of the Huawei P20 Pro . This phone had a 3x optical zoom lens, while the rest of the flagships had either a 2x zoom option or none at all.Later on, Huawei gave us the P30 Pro , which was undoubtedly the best and most versatile camera for photos for a while. It featured an outstanding 5x periscope zoom lens thanks to a never-before-seen tech, as well as the biggest camera sensor on any phone, making it the Night Mode king.Night Mode was another revolutionary trick pioneered by Huawei on the P20 series and perfected on the P30 series. Unfortunately for all tech enthusiasts, we all know how Huawei's impetus was cut short by the US trade ban. While the company kept breaking records for big camera sensors ( P40 Pro ) and 10x zoom lenses ( P40 Pro Plus Mate 40 Pro Plus ), the day has come for a new hero to emerge and lead the way.In fact, there are a few heroes! We'll check out all of them in three separate sections and then say how the tech used in them may impact your future flagship phone. If dumbphone cameras were the start; and modern-day smartphone cameras are revolution 2.0 (and perhaps 2.5 after Portrait Mode and Night Mode became a thing), then this is revolution 3.0, and we have three phones to illustrate it.