The next smartphone camera revolution has begun: Killing the compact camera?

The benefits of a 1-inch camera sensor are significant:



It eliminates the need for software-based "portrait mode" at closer distances, as the sensor is big enough to get natural bokeh (blurry background). The blur will look accurate and realistic - because it is accurate and real.

No need for Night Mode in certain scenarios when it was needed before, thanks to the large sensor, which lets in enough light

Photos with higher resolution. This one depends on how smartphone manufacturers will decide to proceed with their own implementations. Still, generally - a bigger sensor eliminates the need for pixel-binning, a trick used for making pictures brighter and with less noise, but brings resolution from 40/50MP down to 10/12MP).

Lower noise levels

Better sharpness in dimly-lit environments

Faster focusing speeds as a result of the light-gathering capabilities of the large sensor

Cinematic (or at least more cinematic) videos, thanks to all of the factors mentioned above

Verdict: The future of the smartphone camera is now

The capabilities of a liquid lens might be negligible if viewed in isolation, and so can be a variable zoom lens. However, if we combine the two with a 1-inch primary sensor, or better off - make one sensor that combines all of this tech, we've got ourselves a compact camera-grade system on a smartphone.Sure, this is easier said than done, but clearly - the "doing" part has begun. The tech has arrived! Now, we have to wait for manufacturers to implement it; make the right decisions; the right compromises, and eliminate the need for carrying a compact camera to capture vlogs, or even special occasions. Another “camera” innovation which can help is a screen on the back of the device, which can be a camera viewfinder, like on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.Still, everything depends on what strategy the manufacturer has followed when building the camera. For example, Huawei uses an RYYB color filter, which lets in much more light than a traditional RGB filter (found on any other smartphone). This can also be combined with Night Mode, which is used to stack exposures and eliminate shake.All of this, combined with the raw capabilities of a 1-inch sensor, has the potential to create some stunning nighttime photos and even nighttime portraits like we've never seen before. In 2021, premium compact cameras cost as much as a flagship smartphone. Let’s see if we’ll finally ditch the compact camera forever in favor of the ultimate camera phone.