The new hit app is called "Are You Dead?", but it's as life-affirming as it gets

The new viral thing







Recommended For You The new app is aimed at people living alone and has become a viral sensation in China, sparking widespread discussion online and prompting the developers to introduce a subscription fee and adopt a new name for global users.



Originally known as Sileme, which translates roughly to "Are you dead?" in English, the app was designed as a simple safety tool for anyone choosing a solo lifestyle. Originally known as Sileme, which translates roughly to "Are you dead?" in English, the app was designed as a simple safety tool for anyone choosing a solo lifestyle.



Here's a new name suggestion: "Are You Alive?", but I must admit: it probably won't get the people going the way the original moniker does.



But what does it do?



The concept is straightforward: users set up a single emergency contact, and the app automatically sends notifications if they haven't checked in for several days. In a country where up to 200 million households consist of just one person, accounting for more than 30% of living arrangements, the idea quickly resonated, drawing millions of downloads and extensive social media chatter.



Sileme's team, co-founded by three individuals born after 1995, said the app's sudden popularity pushed them to prepare a global version under the name Demumu (which, to my understanding, and that of Google's, doesn't mean a thing; if, however, you know the meaning of "Demumu", please let me know in the comments below). Sileme's team, co-founded by three individuals born after 1995, said the app's sudden popularity pushed them to prepare a global version under the name Demumu (which, to my understanding, and that of Google's, doesn't mean a thing; if, however, you know the meaning of "Demumu", please let me know in the comments below).



Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Anyway, the new branding is already reflected on Apple's paid app charts, where the app recently surged to number two, having reached the top spot earlier in the week.





Are you willing to use a similar app? Yes, this is a good idea. 40% Maybe when I turn 84 and my Skynet robot breaks down. 20% No, I try to live naturally. 5% Please don't make me pay for being alive with this app too. 35% Vote 20 Votes

Here comes the fee



To cover growing operational costs, the developers also introduced a small fee. Users in China will pay eight yuan (~$1.15 when directly converted) for the service, while on Apple's App Store, Demumu is priced at HK$8 (about $1). The team emphasized that the app started as an independent project from a small, unknown group and thanked users for their enthusiastic support.



"Thank you for being alive another day!", that's what the team should've sent out to users, I guess. "Thank you for being alive another day!", that's what the team should've sent out to users, I guess.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

Move aside, TikTok! There's a new hit app out there: it's called "Are You Dead?" – and despite what you'd think initially, it's not a parody. It's not a phony macabre app that'll make you write 666 on your screen while your selfie is camera is on with a zombie filter on and your flashlight flickers frantically in the back.Instead, the "Are You Dead?" app is actually about… being alive.