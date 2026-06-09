Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

The iPhone 13 has a major problem, and there’s only one real fix

Maybe it's time to upgrade?

0
Mariyan Slavov
By
Apple iPhone
Add as a preferred source on Google
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini
Users are frustrated with their iPhone 13 devices. | Image by PhoneArena
If your iPhone 13 has been acting up lately, you're not alone. According to various posts on different social platforms, the iPhone 13 series is beginning to show its age. The issues have left many users frustrated and thinking about upgrading, but there's one fix. First, let's talk about the issues.

The iPhone 13 series battery is starting to give up



Our friends at Android Headlines have noticed several social posts as well as data from the Compare and Recycle site pointing toward battery issues on the iPhone 13 series.

These phones are now more than four years old, and Apple designed the iPhone 13 battery to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles, so no surprises here.

This translates to roughly two years of everyday charging, and frankly, lasting four years is a pretty decent result for the iPhone 13 battery.

Recommended For You
The iPhone 13 conundrum: Change the battery or upgrade to a new model?
5 Votes

Spike in "iPhone 13 battery" search query


The aforementioned comparison site Compare and Recycle has also noticed a spike in Google searches for the phrases "iPhone 13 slow" and "iPhone 13 battery" in the past year. These queries went up from 60% to the whopping 175%!

This suggests the lifecycle of the original iPhone 13 battery is ending, and there are two options ahead. iPhone 13 users could opt for a battery replacement or upgrade to a newer model altogether.

iPhone 13 battery replacement costs just $89



According to Apple's official website, changing the battery on the iPhone 13 is rather affordable. But should you do it, given the series is well into its fourth year? By the way, the EU requires small electronics to have user-replaceable batteries from 2027, but the iPhone is excluded from this legislation, at least for now.

Back to the main question - change the battery, or upgrade? That's not an easy question to answer, and the next piece of news doesn't make it any easier. Because the iPhone 13 issues aren't limited to the battery alone.

iPhone 13 devices are breaking after the latest iOS update


Various TikTok users have shared their frustration after what appears to be bricked iPhone 13 devices after the iOS 26.5 update.

According to Lee Elliott, mobile phone expert at Compare and Recycle, newer apps and games require a lot of processing power and internal memory and can push older phones to (and past) their limits.

With newer apps and iOS core updates requiring more processing power and memory, this can push an older device’s internal memory to its limit.
- Lee Elliott, mobile phone expert at Compare and Recycle


The iPhone 13 is expected to receive software updates until 2028, which is a good two years away, but a laggy software experience and degrading batteries could make people switch to a newer iPhone sooner rather than later.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users won't benefit from US-based call centers
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users won't benefit from US-based call centers
T-Mobile is compensating customers after a dark week
T-Mobile is compensating customers after a dark week
T-Mobile customers are still screaming at the carrier to abandon its T-Life plans
T-Mobile customers are still screaming at the carrier to abandon its T-Life plans
Latest News
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered