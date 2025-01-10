Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Verizon steps up for South California, waiving charges as wildfires continue

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon logo displayed over a black background.
As Southern California grapples with the destruction caused by wildfires, phone carriers are stepping up to support those impacted. AT&T is offering unlimited text, calls, and data to its Postpaid and Prepaid customers until February 6, 2025. Verizon is also lending a hand, providing similar support to residents in Southern California.

Verizon is stepping in to assist those in the most impacted areas, announcing it will waive all prepaid and postpaid call, text, and data charges for California residents in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura counties from January 9 to January 18.

Verizon's prepaid brands, such as Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total Wireless, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, are extending service end dates until January 18, 2025, for customers in the affected counties. Additionally, Verizon will waive domestic call, text, and data usage for Verizon Prepaid users on metered plans during this period.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, and surrounding areas. We understand how critical it is to stay connected during emergencies like these, and we are fully committed to supporting these communities, first responders, and our customers in every way possible. We stand with you in this challenging time and will continue working tirelessly to ensure reliable communication remains a lifeline for those in need.

– Steven Keller, Verizon's Pacific Market President, January 2025

Keep in mind that no action is required from customers to have these usage charges waived. For those whose billing cycles have already closed, any applicable charges will be automatically credited back to their accounts.

Along with providing unlimited calls, texts, and data at no cost, the carrier has also set up free Wi-Fi and charging stations in several locations, including:

  • Westwood Recreation Center | 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles 90025
  • El Camino Real Charter High School | 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
  • Oxnard College | 4000 S Rose Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033

During tough times like these, staying connected is crucial – whether it's to check in with loved ones, reach out to friends, or, most importantly, contact authorities if help is needed. It's reassuring to see carriers stepping in to offer a bit of relief when it's needed the most.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock

Latest News

Selling at a new all-time low, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are a steal at under $55
Selling at a new all-time low, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are a steal at under $55
Apple's latest App Store tweak could make your next app hunt on iPhone faster and easier
Apple's latest App Store tweak could make your next app hunt on iPhone faster and easier
Verizon scores a big win, positioning it as an innovator and leader in these fields
Verizon scores a big win, positioning it as an innovator and leader in these fields
Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse at the official store
Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse at the official store
Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers leak in high quality ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers leak in high quality ahead of launch
Disney+ announces HDR10+ support arrives soon
Disney+ announces HDR10+ support arrives soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless