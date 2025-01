Verizon steps up for South California, waiving charges as wildfires continue

Verizon

Steven Keller, Verizon's Pacific Market President, January 2025



Westwood Recreation Center | 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles 90025

El Camino Real Charter High School | 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Oxnard College | 4000 S Rose Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033

As Southern California grapples with the destruction caused by wildfires, phone carriers are stepping up to support those impacted. AT&T is offering unlimited text, calls, and data to its Postpaid and Prepaid customers until February 6, 2025. Verizon is also lending a hand, providing similar support to residents in Southern California. Verizon is stepping in to assist those in the most impacted areas, announcing it will waive all prepaid and postpaid call, text, and data charges for California residents in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura counties from January 9 to January 18.'s prepaid brands, such as Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total Wireless, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, are extending service end dates until January 18, 2025, for customers in the affected counties. Additionally,will waive domestic call, text, and data usage forPrepaid users on metered plans during this period.Keep in mind that no action is required from customers to have these usage charges waived. For those whose billing cycles have already closed, any applicable charges will be automatically credited back to their accounts.Along with providing unlimited calls, texts, and data at no cost, the carrier has also set up free Wi-Fi and charging stations in several locations, including:During tough times like these, staying connected is crucial – whether it's to check in with loved ones, reach out to friends, or, most importantly, contact authorities if help is needed. It's reassuring to see carriers stepping in to offer a bit of relief when it's needed the most.