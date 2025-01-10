Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

AT&T brings unlimited calls, texts, and data to those affected by California wildfires

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
A close-up of an AT&T store sign.
Southern California has been battling a series of wildfires, with flames sweeping across the region and keeping emergency crews on high alert as they work tirelessly to put them out. Amidst this ongoing crisis, phone carriers like AT&T are offering some relief during these challenging times.

The company is giving its Postpaid and Prepaid users a break by waiving overage charges and allowing unlimited talk, text, and data usage through February 6, 2025. The carrier is also waiving certain fees (although it has not specified which ones) for any residential or business wireline orders placed until January 7, 2026, giving a bit of a break to those trying to get back on their feet.

On top of that, AT&T is lending a hand to firefighters and first responders battling the fires by deploying portable assets from the FirstNet fleet, making sure they have reliable connectivity right where it's needed most.

FirstNet, which stands for the First Responder Network Authority, is a special communication network built just for emergency crews. Its mission is to make sure first responders have reliable, secure, and fast communication during emergencies, especially when regular networks might be overloaded or down.

A nighttime scene showing a mobile command center truck with a large antenna deployed.
A FirstNet Satellite Cell on Light Truck (SatCOLT) is providing emergency communications at the Palisades Wildfire. | Image credit – AT&T


One of the key resources in this network is the mobile units from the FirstNet fleet, like Cell on Wheels (COWs) or Satellite Cell on Light Truck (SatCOLT). These are mobile towers, mounted on trucks or trailers, that can be quickly set up to bring much-needed cellular coverage to areas that have lost service.

We are continuously deploying and refueling generators to provide service continuity to our customers until commercial power is restored, and we have set up staging yards throughout the region, equipped with additional network assets and generators.

AT&T, January 2025

In addition to all that, AT&T's dedicated weather team is constantly monitoring weather patterns to make sure updates are given on time. As soon as the situation allows, the carrier plans to keep sending help to areas that need it most. But, fingers crossed, the fires will be under control soon, and those extra resources won't be necessary after all.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock

Latest News

Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Galaxy S25: more camera features leaked ahead of imminent release
Galaxy S25: more camera features leaked ahead of imminent release
Sony Xperia 1 V is finally receiving Android 15
Sony Xperia 1 V is finally receiving Android 15
The impressive Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB is $251 off at Amazon and a treat
The impressive Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB is $251 off at Amazon and a treat
Problem with feature puts iPhone users at risk of getting fired, flunking out, and getting sick
Problem with feature puts iPhone users at risk of getting fired, flunking out, and getting sick
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless