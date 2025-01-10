AT&T brings unlimited calls, texts, and data to those affected by California wildfires
Southern California has been battling a series of wildfires, with flames sweeping across the region and keeping emergency crews on high alert as they work tirelessly to put them out. Amidst this ongoing crisis, phone carriers like AT&T are offering some relief during these challenging times.
The company is giving its Postpaid and Prepaid users a break by waiving overage charges and allowing unlimited talk, text, and data usage through February 6, 2025. The carrier is also waiving certain fees (although it has not specified which ones) for any residential or business wireline orders placed until January 7, 2026, giving a bit of a break to those trying to get back on their feet.
FirstNet, which stands for the First Responder Network Authority, is a special communication network built just for emergency crews. Its mission is to make sure first responders have reliable, secure, and fast communication during emergencies, especially when regular networks might be overloaded or down.
One of the key resources in this network is the mobile units from the FirstNet fleet, like Cell on Wheels (COWs) or Satellite Cell on Light Truck (SatCOLT). These are mobile towers, mounted on trucks or trailers, that can be quickly set up to bring much-needed cellular coverage to areas that have lost service.
In addition to all that, AT&T's dedicated weather team is constantly monitoring weather patterns to make sure updates are given on time. As soon as the situation allows, the carrier plans to keep sending help to areas that need it most. But, fingers crossed, the fires will be under control soon, and those extra resources won't be necessary after all.
On top of that, AT&T is lending a hand to firefighters and first responders battling the fires by deploying portable assets from the FirstNet fleet, making sure they have reliable connectivity right where it's needed most.
A FirstNet Satellite Cell on Light Truck (SatCOLT) is providing emergency communications at the Palisades Wildfire. | Image credit – AT&T
We are continuously deploying and refueling generators to provide service continuity to our customers until commercial power is restored, and we have set up staging yards throughout the region, equipped with additional network assets and generators.
– AT&T, January 2025
