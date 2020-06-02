T-Mobile customers get extended Stadia Pro free trial and other perks and gifts
If you're not familiar with the service, you should know Google publicly released it back in November 2019 after an official announcement that took place many months before that. Not to be confused with Play Pass, which was just a lazy response to Apple Arcade, the cloud gaming platform currently allows you to stream more than a dozen popular titles (including Grid, Destiny 2, PUBG, and more) at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on compatible "gamepads and screens."
The list of supported smartphones is pretty expansive and ever-growing, covering everything from Samsung's Galaxy S20 family to the S8, Note 8, Google Pixel 2, OnePlus 8, and 8 Pro, and the games roster is set to grow in the near future as well. If that sounds like something worth trying out for free (which it most definitely is), you have until June 9 at 4:59 a.m. ET to save and redeem a 3-month Stadia Pro Pass in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
Don't forget to use the supplied promo code when signing up for a new Stadia Pro account by June 16, and naturally, don't even try to get in if you're not an entirely new subscriber. Last but not least, you might want to remember to cancel your subscription before your first 90 days on the platform are up if you don't want to be automatically charged $9.99 a month after that.
Of course, that's not the only way T-Mobile customers can be rewarded for their loyalty this week, with a free 1-night Redbox disc rental, a KiwiCo 1-month learning subscription at 50 percent off, a 40 percent Reebok discount, and the traditional $0.10 off per gallon of Shell gas also available for the next few hours. Finally, if you're feeling lucky, you can enter a three-day CandyPrize tournament for a chance to win a juicy piece of a massive $15,000 prize pool.