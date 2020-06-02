T-Mobile customers get extended Stadia Pro free trial and other perks and gifts





But after several instantly forgettable batches of T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies and perks, the weekly loyalty-rewarding program is returning to the spotlight today . As usual, there are a number of different deals Magenta customers can claim by simply opening the aforementioned app before the end of the day, but the most compelling one is without a doubt an exclusive extended Stadia Pro free trial.













Don't forget to use the supplied promo code when signing up for a new Stadia Pro account by June 16, and naturally, don't even try to get in if you're not an entirely new subscriber. Last but not least, you might want to remember to cancel your subscription before your first 90 days on the platform are up if you don't want to be automatically charged $9.99 a month after that.





Of course, that's not the only way T-Mobile customers can be rewarded for their loyalty this week, with a free 1-night Redbox disc rental, a KiwiCo 1-month learning subscription at 50 percent off, a 40 percent Reebok discount, and the traditional $0.10 off per gallon of Shell gas also available for the next few hours. Finally, if you're feeling lucky, you can enter a three-day CandyPrize tournament for a chance to win a juicy piece of a massive $15,000 prize pool.



