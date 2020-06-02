T-Mobile Android Apps Deals Games Google

T-Mobile customers get extended Stadia Pro free trial and other perks and gifts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 02, 2020, 10:28 AM
T-Mobile customers get extended Stadia Pro free trial and other perks and gifts
The nation's third-largest wireless service provider has been mainly focused these past few months on expanding its already widespread 5G network and improving download speeds with the help of Sprint's mid-band spectrum contributing to a seemingly infallible "layer cake" rollout strategy, somewhat neglecting other popular promotions and marketing campaigns.

But after several instantly forgettable batches of T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies and perks, the weekly loyalty-rewarding program is returning to the spotlight today. As usual, there are a number of different deals Magenta customers can claim by simply opening the aforementioned app before the end of the day, but the most compelling one is without a doubt an exclusive extended Stadia Pro free trial.

If you're not familiar with the service, you should know Google publicly released it back in November 2019 after an official announcement that took place many months before that. Not to be confused with Play Pass, which was just a lazy response to Apple Arcade, the cloud gaming platform currently allows you to stream more than a dozen popular titles (including Grid, Destiny 2, PUBG, and more) at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on compatible "gamepads and screens."

The list of supported smartphones is pretty expansive and ever-growing, covering everything from Samsung's Galaxy S20 family to the S8, Note 8, Google Pixel 2, OnePlus 8, and 8 Pro, and the games roster is set to grow in the near future as well. If that sounds like something worth trying out for free (which it most definitely is), you have until June 9 at 4:59 a.m. ET to save and redeem a 3-month Stadia Pro Pass in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

Don't forget to use the supplied promo code when signing up for a new Stadia Pro account by June 16, and naturally, don't even try to get in if you're not an entirely new subscriber. Last but not least, you might want to remember to cancel your subscription before your first 90 days on the platform are up if you don't want to be automatically charged $9.99 a month after that.

Of course, that's not the only way T-Mobile customers can be rewarded for their loyalty this week, with a free 1-night Redbox disc rental, a KiwiCo 1-month learning subscription at 50 percent off, a 40 percent Reebok discount, and the traditional $0.10 off per gallon of Shell gas also available for the next few hours. Finally, if you're feeling lucky, you can enter a three-day CandyPrize tournament for a chance to win a juicy piece of a massive $15,000 prize pool.

