Android Apps Google

Google Play Pass is still not great, but at least it's free for a full 30 days now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 07, 2020, 2:20 AM
Google Play Pass is still not great, but at least it's free for a full 30 days now
The nice thing about spending all this time at home (which you should definitely be doing right about now) is that you might get a chance to do stuff you wouldn't normally be able to squeeze into your schedule. That includes trying out services you were thinking of giving a whirl but never got around to, like Google Play Pass, for instance.

It's safe to say the search giant's Android equivalent for the iOS-exclusive Apple Arcade platform wasn't very warmly received last fall, but we can probably agree everything deserves a fair shake... as long as you don't need to pay a dime for said "shake."

While you'd typically have to cough up $4.99 a month after a 14-day free trial, Google is giving everyone a chance of testing Play Pass for an extended period of 30 days at no charge. Obviously, the special offer can only be claimed by new subscribers who haven't already taken advantage of the standard sign-up promotion, and unfortunately, the mobile game and apps subscription service is still solely available in the US.

Other than that, there don't seem to be any special conditions or requirements to take into account before pulling the trigger, so game away! You have until May 14 to sign up for a 30-day free trial, and yes, you can cancel anytime to avoid ever being charged for access to an arguably modest (but ever-expanding) library of Android games and apps without ads or in-app purchases.

Who knows, perhaps you'll discover the Google Play Pass service does include enough value for your monthly subscription fee and you'll continue to pay that. Worst case scenario, you'll have something to help pass the time and keep your mental health intact while you self-quarantine a little longer.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless