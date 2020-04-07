Google Play Pass is still not great, but at least it's free for a full 30 days now









While you'd typically have to cough up $4.99 a month after a 14-day free trial, Google is giving everyone a chance of testing Play Pass for an extended period of 30 days at no charge . Obviously, the special offer can only be claimed by new subscribers who haven't already taken advantage of the standard sign-up promotion, and unfortunately, the mobile game and apps subscription service is still solely available in the US.





Other than that, there don't seem to be any special conditions or requirements to take into account before pulling the trigger, so game away ! You have until May 14 to sign up for a 30-day free trial, and yes, you can cancel anytime to avoid ever being charged for access to an arguably modest (but ever-expanding ) library of Android games and apps without ads or in-app purchases.





Who knows, perhaps you'll discover the Google Play Pass service does include enough value for your monthly subscription fee and you'll continue to pay that. Worst case scenario, you'll have something to help pass the time and keep your mental health intact while you self-quarantine a little longer.