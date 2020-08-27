Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View
T-Mobile Wireless service

T-Mobile is bringing a popular deal to a predictable end

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 27, 2020, 2:18 AM
T-Mobile is bringing a popular deal to a predictable end
T-Mobile was arguably the nation's most generous wireless service provider in the face of the deadly and economically destructive coronavirus pandemic, but even though the COVID-19 outbreak has yet to be contained in the US, life is slowly returning to (a new) normal for hundreds of millions of people across the country.

That includes a number of promotions and temporary deals coming to an end, from the industry-wide waiving of cancellations and late fees to mobile hotspot and unlimited data boosts, as well as a Magenta-exclusive "Stay Connected" offer.

Because nothing can last forever, the "Un-carrier" has apparently started sending text messages recently alerting customers that took advantage of the latter promo of its imminent termination. T-Mo is framing these notifications as "friendly reminders" that Stay Connected discounts are set to "expire soon", although the operator never mentioned a universal end date for this particular deal to begin with.

Instead, customers were told they could keep their half-off discount active for up to 90 days, which hasn't proven to be true as a number of Redditors claim they've been able to extend the deal to a fourth or even a fifth billing cycle.

Either way, the start of your next bill cycle should see your rate plan and features return to normal, at least until T-Mobile sees fit to provide another set of temporary relief tools for customers in need of a financial break during these challenging times.

While you will soon no longer be able to shave 50 percent off your monthly bill using this Stay Connected discount, you might want to keep in mind that T-Mobile can still hook you up with unlimited talk and text, as well as 2 gigs of data, at a measly $15 a month as part of a permanent Connect prepaid plan.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Check out the twisty LG Wing 5G in action for the first time
Popular stories
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Review: Hands-On and first impressions
Popular stories
First live shot of 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max shows Apple testing 120Hz refresh rate (VIDEO)

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G ad shows the device in action

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless