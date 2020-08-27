T-Mobile is bringing a popular deal to a predictable end













Instead, customers were told they could keep their half-off discount active for up to 90 days, which hasn't proven to be true as a number of Redditors claim they've been able to extend the deal to a fourth or even a fifth billing cycle.





Either way, the start of your next bill cycle should see your rate plan and features return to normal, at least until T-Mobile sees fit to provide another set of temporary relief tools for customers in need of a financial break during these challenging times.





While you will soon no longer be able to shave 50 percent off your monthly bill using this Stay Connected discount, you might want to keep in mind that T-Mobile can still hook you up with unlimited talk and text, as well as 2 gigs of data, at a measly $15 a month as part of a permanent Connect prepaid plan





T-Mobile was arguably the nation's most generous wireless service provider in the face of the deadly and economically destructive coronavirus pandemic, but even though the COVID-19 outbreak has yet to be contained in the US, life is slowly returning to (a new) normal for hundreds of millions of people across the country.