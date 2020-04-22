T-Mobile Deals Wireless service Coronavirus

T-Mobile customers can 'stay connected' and save 50 percent on their plans during the coronavirus pandemic

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 22, 2020, 1:18 AM
T-Mobile has already done a lot of great things to keep its customers both connected and protected during these scary times, waiving cancellations and late fees, spreading the unlimited data love and boosting the mobile hotspot allotment for everyone, launching an ultra-affordable new plan, upgrading both its 4G LTE and 5G networks, and offering a number of killer deals and promotions on wireless service, devices, and streaming apps.

But there's always room for more help keeping those cellular expenses in check, and that's exactly what the "Un-carrier" is providing... as long as you expressly ask for an additional discount. We're talking a massive 50 percent slashed off your monthly bill for up to 90 days as part of a little-advertised deal spreading like wildfire on websites dedicated to saving the big bucks, as well as Reddit.

Unsurprisingly, the discount does come with one big string attached, automatically capping your data to a modest 3 gigs a month. That's far from ideal for a lot of people, but if you're more interested in limiting your non-essential monthly spending than binge-watching "Tiger King" on your phone, all you need to do is contact T-Mo's customer service and ask for the "COVID-19 3GB plan/add-on." 

According to a number of different people, the entire process of setting up the "Stay Connected 50%" promo only takes a grand total of a few minutes, as T-Mobile will obviously not require any proof you've been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to cut you some slack for three months.

The beauty of this deal is that your long-term plan details will go unchanged, and at the end of the 90-day relief period, you'll automatically revert to your "normal" fees and features, including a data allotment boost.

