T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
UPDATE: T-Mobile informed us that the rep may have been misinformed, and there would be no new additions or extras to the Connect plans that it teased at 2GB and 5GB of 5G data already.
After reaching a certain amount of subscribers and goodwill, T-Mobile stopped competing with the bigger boys on plan prices, much to the chagrin of those who were used to its wider signal coverage coming at Sprint pricing levels. One's gotta do what one's gotta do to win market share and then move on to head WeWork.
Well, with the 5G networks rollout, the US carrier price wars may be on all over again, to our great pleasure as users. While T-Mobile already teased its first Un-carrier move on the runup to the merger with Sprint, introducing a promise for $15/month prepaid 5G data plan, the ones it didn't talk about at the presentation are more interesting.
T-Mobile prepaid 5G plan pricing
The $15/month 5G plan is great for marketing materials, but it only offers 2GB of full-speed data, which can barely keep you alive in the city desert, let alone in the boondocks. For those wanting more, T-Mobile will have 5GB of 5G data for $25, and the juiciest bit, courtesy of a carrier rep interrogation, is the 10GB of 5G data plan for $30. Now that's something we can live with unless you need your plan for video streaming that counts towards the data usage. Here are the leaked and official pricing tiers so far:
|T-Mobile prepaid 5G data plan
|Price
|2GB
|$15/month
|5GB
|$25/month
|10GB
|$30/month
|6GB extra add-on
|$25
Apparently, T-Mobile promises that those caps will be raised by half a gig each year, as it plans to keep the same prices for five years since the 5G network launch. Talk about grandfathered data to those poor Mobile Share plan customers who recently got their prices bumped by $10 a month, yet AT&T compensated the obligatory raise with 15GB extra data to soothe the pain.
14 Comments
1. applesnapple93
Posts: 333; Member since: Jan 06, 2016
posted on yesterday, 9:08 AM 3
2. Mreveryphone
Posts: 1844; Member since: Apr 22, 2014
posted on yesterday, 9:46 AM 4
3. applesnapple93
Posts: 333; Member since: Jan 06, 2016
posted on yesterday, 10:55 AM 1
4. liteon163
Posts: 71; Member since: Jan 24, 2017
posted on yesterday, 12:10 PM 1
7. Mreveryphone
Posts: 1844; Member since: Apr 22, 2014
posted on yesterday, 2:18 PM 2
14. JustAguy45
Posts: 1; Member since: 7 hours ago
posted on 7 hours ago 0
5. liteon163
Posts: 71; Member since: Jan 24, 2017
posted on yesterday, 12:13 PM 0
8. Mreveryphone
Posts: 1844; Member since: Apr 22, 2014
posted on yesterday, 2:20 PM 0
6. Alcyone
Posts: 537; Member since: May 10, 2018
posted on yesterday, 1:41 PM 0
13. mloudt
Posts: 23; Member since: Nov 14, 2014
posted on yesterday, 9:31 PM 0
10. hurrycanger
Posts: 1770; Member since: Dec 01, 2013
posted on yesterday, 6:32 PM 0
11. DarthJarJar
Posts: 65; Member since: Feb 01, 2018
posted on yesterday, 7:21 PM 0
15. Ryaniskira
Posts: 3; Member since: Sep 30, 2015
posted on 3 hours ago 0
12. Not_Amused321
Posts: 66; Member since: Jan 06, 2013
posted on yesterday, 8:55 PM 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):