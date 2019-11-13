T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low

UPDATE : T-Mobile informed us that the rep may have been misinformed, and there would be no new additions or extras to the Connect plans that it teased at 2GB and 5GB of 5G data already.









Well, with the 5G networks rollout, the US carrier price wars may be on all over again, to our great pleasure as users. While T-Mobile already teased its first Un-carrier move on the runup to the merger with Sprint, introducing a promise for $15/month prepaid 5G data plan, the ones it didn't talk about at the presentation are more interesting.





T-Mobile prepaid 5G plan pricing





The $15/month 5G plan is great for marketing materials, but it only offers 2GB of full-speed data, which can barely keep you alive in the city desert, let alone in the boondocks. For those wanting more, T-Mobile will have 5GB of 5G data for $25, and the juiciest bit, courtesy of a carrier rep interrogation , is the 10GB of 5G data plan for $30. Now that's something we can live with unless you need your plan for video streaming that counts towards the data usage. Here are the leaked and official pricing tiers so far:







Apparently, T-Mobile promises that those caps will be raised by half a gig each year, as it plans to keep the same prices for five years since the 5G network launch. Talk about grandfathered data to those poor Mobile Share plan customers who recently got their prices bumped by $10 a month, yet AT&T compensated the obligatory raise with 15GB extra data to soothe the pain.

Only three weeks to go until T-Mobile is ready with the first 5G coverage areas (or spots) on its network, so start choosing a 5G capable phone from its roster right now if you are planning to be an early adopter.