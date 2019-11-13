T-Mobile

T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 13, 2019, 8:45 AM
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
UPDATE: T-Mobile informed us that the rep may have been misinformed, and there would be no new additions or extras to the Connect plans that it teased at 2GB and 5GB of 5G data already.

After reaching a certain amount of subscribers and goodwill, T-Mobile stopped competing with the bigger boys on plan prices, much to the chagrin of those who were used to its wider signal coverage coming at Sprint pricing levels. One's gotta do what one's gotta do to win market share and then move on to head WeWork.

We kid, but T-Mobile's most basic unlimited plan price, for instance, starts at $60 for a single line, which is only $5-$10 cheaper than comparable Verizon or AT&T starter plans. Ditto for the typical family of four lines that go for five bucks less per line than the big two American carriers. The prepaid unlimited plan at Big Magenta is also $60 for a single line if you want some hotspot data, while the cheapest prepaid option is $40 for 10GB. 

Well, with the 5G networks rollout, the US carrier price wars may be on all over again, to our great pleasure as users. While T-Mobile already teased its first Un-carrier move on the runup to the merger with Sprint, introducing a promise for $15/month prepaid 5G data plan, the ones it didn't talk about at the presentation are more interesting.

T-Mobile prepaid 5G plan pricing


The $15/month 5G plan is great for marketing materials, but it only offers 2GB of full-speed data, which can barely keep you alive in the city desert, let alone in the boondocks. For those wanting more, T-Mobile will have 5GB of 5G data for $25, and the juiciest bit, courtesy of a carrier rep interrogation, is the 10GB of 5G data plan for $30. Now that's something we can live with unless you need your plan for video streaming that counts towards the data usage. Here are the leaked and official pricing tiers so far:

T-Mobile prepaid 5G data planPrice
2GB$15/month
5GB$25/month
10GB$30/month
6GB extra add-on$25

Apparently, T-Mobile promises that those caps will be raised by half a gig each year, as it plans to keep the same prices for five years since the 5G network launch. Talk about grandfathered data to those poor Mobile Share plan customers who recently got their prices bumped by $10 a month, yet AT&T compensated the obligatory raise with 15GB extra data to soothe the pain. 

Only three weeks to go until T-Mobile is ready with the first 5G coverage areas (or spots) on its network, so start choosing a 5G capable phone from its roster right now if you are planning to be an early adopter.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

14 Comments

applesnapple93
Reply

1. applesnapple93

Posts: 333; Member since: Jan 06, 2016

So pay for unnecessarily faster data on my mobile phone that I can't feel the difference between my 400mbps wifi and 40mbps LTE only to demolish my data cap faster?

posted on yesterday, 9:08 AM

Mreveryphone
Reply

2. Mreveryphone

Posts: 1844; Member since: Apr 22, 2014

It won't make your data cap go away faster that's not how that works. A gig of data is a gig of data no matter how fast it's traveling. A 5gig download is the same on 4G as it is on 5g...

posted on yesterday, 9:46 AM

applesnapple93
Reply

3. applesnapple93

Posts: 333; Member since: Jan 06, 2016

yeah but when streaming apps stream in higher bittrate that isnt noticeably different on a 6 inch screen, you are using more data per second.

posted on yesterday, 10:55 AM

liteon163
Reply

4. liteon163

Posts: 71; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

So turn down the bitrate ...

posted on yesterday, 12:10 PM

Mreveryphone
Reply

7. Mreveryphone

Posts: 1844; Member since: Apr 22, 2014

Well that's why they offer unlimited plans. Choose accordingly if you know you're going to be streaming a lot...

posted on yesterday, 2:18 PM

JustAguy45
Reply

14. JustAguy45

Posts: 1; Member since: 7 hours ago

5g doesn't really have anything to do with speed. It's not going to be much faster than a full strength 4g. The benefit of 5g is congestion that's why it's rolling out in more high population areas first. 5g will allow more people to be on a single tower at the same time without your phone being unusable like a concert or a ball game. Have you ever been in a really crowded event and you can't use your data it's so slow and nothing loads. 5g will eliminate that

posted on 7 hours ago

liteon163
Reply

5. liteon163

Posts: 71; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

Hopefully at some point T-Mobile will publicize where it's turning on 600 MHz 5G. Until then, I'm not switching to their 1900/2100 (horribly slow) network here in the Milwaukee area.

posted on yesterday, 12:13 PM

Mreveryphone
Reply

8. Mreveryphone

Posts: 1844; Member since: Apr 22, 2014

December 9th is when they supposed to turn it on...

posted on yesterday, 2:20 PM

Alcyone
Reply

6. Alcyone

Posts: 537; Member since: May 10, 2018

If people wanna complain, let them. If a person feels that they use data at a faster rate with 5g, so let them. However, a person can control what network their phone connects to. Network settings can be manually adjusted through the phone.

posted on yesterday, 1:41 PM

mloudt
Reply

13. mloudt

Posts: 23; Member since: Nov 14, 2014

wrong that date is when AG;s are suing them in court the date they turn on nationwide 5g is dec. 6

posted on yesterday, 9:31 PM

hurrycanger
Reply

10. hurrycanger

Posts: 1770; Member since: Dec 01, 2013

It makes so much sense to get the 5G plan at launch. There are definitely times you need to download a 10gb file in less than 10 minutes. And for those special cases it's worth 30 bucks.

posted on yesterday, 6:32 PM

DarthJarJar
Reply

11. DarthJarJar

Posts: 65; Member since: Feb 01, 2018

f**k Tmobile. Faster internet so you can run out of data faster without true unthrottled unlimited.

posted on yesterday, 7:21 PM

Ryaniskira
Reply

15. Ryaniskira

Posts: 3; Member since: Sep 30, 2015

Are you stupid? 5G isn't going to make your data run out faster. If you download a 1GB file you're using 1GB of your data no matter what you're connected to whether it's WiFi, HSPA, LTE, 5G, etc etc.

posted on 3 hours ago

Not_Amused321
Reply

12. Not_Amused321

Posts: 66; Member since: Jan 06, 2013

Yeah but will binge on be included with 5g plans??

posted on yesterday, 8:55 PM

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range "$400-$500 flagship" phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Pixel-4-XL-iPhone-11-Pro-Galaxy-Note-10-LG-G8X-portrait-camera-test-review
Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs LG G8X: Which phone takes the best portrait photos?
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
smartphone-colors-design-insights-motorola-executive-interview
How do you design a phone? Motorola's VP of Design gives us a peek behind the scenes

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
Dish-might-drop-over-2-million-low-income-customers-after-Boost-acquisition
Dish will reportedly drop 2.5 million low income customers after buying Boost Mobile
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.