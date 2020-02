T-Mobile makes Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users angry with Android 10 update delay

US carriers have needed a little more time to start delivering their Android 10 goodie packs to these 2018-released powerhouses, and one mobile network operator in particular appears unable to properly convey status reports and schedules to its customers for some reason.









The only problem is the over-the-air rollouts never actually began as far as we can tell . After a few days of reportedly instructing some S9 and S9+ owners to perform factory resets while simply telling many others they were looking at a phased rollout scheduled to be completed by March 6, T-Mo quietly revised its support webpages to essentially confirm the updates are indeed not taking place right now.





Curiously enough, Magenta seems to insist that was the case at some point, with Android 10 deliveries now "temporarily paused" and coming "soon" to all Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus users . While it's entirely possible you're only looking at a short delay here, people are not happy, primarily because of how poorly T-Mobile has communicated with its customers in the last few weeks.









Samsung has been incredibly quick to push the latest OS update to the US unlocked variants of both its 2019 and 2018 flagship handsets , but while the same can be said about America's top wireless service providers as far as Galaxy S10 and Note 10 rollouts are concerned , things aren't going quite as smoothly for the Galaxy S9, S9+ , and Note 9