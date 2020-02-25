T-Mobile rolls out Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ Android 10 update
It usually takes two or three days for an update to reach all users from the moment T-Mobile posts the information on its website. Another important thing worth mentioning is that the Android 10 update for Galaxy S9 and S9+ was released on February 23, or at least that's what T-Mobile claims.
As such, everyone who bought their Galaxy S9/S9+ units from T-Mobile should receive the update by the end of the week. Apart from Android 10, the update adds the February security patch and removes DIGITS built-in multi-line settings.
To successfully download and install the update, which weighs in at 2GB, your phone battery must be at least 50% charged and should have enough free space left. You should receive the update OTA (over the air), but you can pull it manually by heading to Settings / Software update / Download updates manually.
