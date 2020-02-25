T-Mobile Samsung Android Software updates

T-Mobile rolls out Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ Android 10 update

Feb 25, 2020, 12:06 AM
A couple of days ago, Verizon updated the Galaxy S9/S9+ to Android 10 and those who've seen our story wondered when T-Mobile will do the same. Well, we're happy to tell you that the Un-carrier has just announced (via Reddit) the Galaxy S9/S9+ Android 10 update is now rolling out to all T-Mobile users.

Both Galaxy S9 and S9+ support pages have been updated with new information that confirms Android 10 has been released and is being delivered in batches. If you didn't receive the update yet, you will probably get it in the next couple of days.

It usually takes two or three days for an update to reach all users from the moment T-Mobile posts the information on its website. Another important thing worth mentioning is that the Android 10 update for Galaxy S9 and S9+ was released on February 23, or at least that's what T-Mobile claims.

As such, everyone who bought their Galaxy S9/S9+ units from T-Mobile should receive the update by the end of the week. Apart from Android 10, the update adds the February security patch and removes DIGITS built-in multi-line settings.

To successfully download and install the update, which weighs in at 2GB, your phone battery must be at least 50% charged and should have enough free space left. You should receive the update OTA (over the air), but you can pull it manually by heading to Settings / Software update / Download updates manually.
