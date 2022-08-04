T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants













This latest official Android 12 goodie pack tips the scales at more than 4GB, rolling out as we speak to both the original OnePlus 8 and the slightly newer and... not-very-different 8T on America's second-largest wireless network.





In addition to bumping up your OS to the S version (aka Android 12 or Snow Cone), the over-the-air update also brings July security patches to the table, which is the most you could have hoped for on that front at the moment.





Pretty much in keeping with tradition, a number of users are already complaining of various bugs , glitches, and general system instability after installing the theoretically stable OxygenOS 12 update, which probably means T-Mobile will need to deliver some kind of patch of its own as soon as possible.







