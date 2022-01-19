Android 12 update rolls out to Galaxy S20 in the US

After hitting all the major flagship first, the Android 12 update is finally making the rounds to last year's phones and earlier models. Today, the update has reached the Galaxy S20 series in the US, three weeks after the international variant got hold of it.





With Samsung devices, the Android 12 operating system comes with update One UI 4.0, offering a specialized experience of the new OS version through Samsung's own user interface design. This update also comes packaged together with Samsung's monthly security patch, which the company habitually releases to all its supported devices.





The update rollout has begun with the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S20 devices first, and will hit unlocked versions only after all of the carrier-locked devices have received it.









If you can't wait to get your paws on the new update, to go the fully manual way, you can always download the update from an online database, such as the one offered by SamMobile. As always, the update can be manually accessed by going to Settings > Software update on your device, and choosing "Download and Install" next to the firmware version.





Jokes aside, there really is much more to get excited about this update, than a simple security patch. As we already know, Android 12 comes with a new custom Color Palette for personalized aesthetics, extra features added to Bixby Routines and Bixby, and better performance all around.





The update also includes handy quick toggles for full user control of system-wide access to the camera and mic, as well as an indicator in the top menu bar to show whether either is currently in use. All in all, there is a welcome focus on privacy in the new update, which is a welcome development for most users.