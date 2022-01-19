Android 12 update rolls out to Galaxy S20 in the US

Android 12 update rolls out to Galaxy S20 in the US0
After hitting all the major flagship first, the Android 12 update is finally making the rounds to last year's phones and earlier models. Today, the update has reached the Galaxy S20 series in the US, three weeks after the international variant got hold of it.
With Samsung devices, the Android 12 operating system comes with update One UI 4.0, offering a specialized experience of the new OS version through Samsung's own user interface design. This update also comes packaged together with Samsung's monthly security patch, which the company habitually releases to all its supported devices.
If you're currently working with a locked Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra (and living in the United States), you can look out for an update labeled as firmware version G981USQU2EULH.
As always, the update can be manually accessed by going to Settings > Software update on your device, and choosing "Download and Install" next to the firmware version. If you really can't wait to get your paws on the new update, to go the fully manual way, you can always download the update from an online database, such as the one offered by SamMobile.
The update also includes handy quick toggles for full user control of system-wide access to the camera and mic, as well as an indicator in the top menu bar to show whether either is currently in use. All in all, there is a welcome focus on privacy in the new update, which is a welcome development for most users.