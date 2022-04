OnePlus 8 series new patch fixes issues from previous Android 12-based Oxygen OS update

System

[Optimized] the charging speed in some scenarios

[Optimized] the communication stability when making a phone call

[Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to use face unlock

[Fixed] the issue of abnormal display when enabling applications in some scenarios

[Improved] system stability

Camera

[Fixed] the abnormal notification issue of “Camera is running”

The OnePlus 8 series has been updated to Android 12 less than a month ago, but, as with all OnePlus’ major update, this one might have added a couple of bugs too. Thankfully, the Chinese company typically patches these issues quite fast, and while in this case it took OnePlus almost a month to come up with solutions for these problems, it’s faster than other companies typically take to roll out similar updates.In any case, if you’re using the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro , you’re now getting a new OxygenOS 12 C.15 update, which should fix a few issues with the system and camera, as well as further optimize a couple of other aspects of the phones. Below is the full changelog published by OnePlus this week:Since the update has been rolling out for a few days now, chances are that the large majority of OnePlus 8 series users are already eligible to download the update, so make sure to manually check for it if you haven’t been notified yet.