OnePlus 8 series new patch fixes issues from previous Android 12-based Oxygen OS update

OnePlus 8 series new patch fixes issues from previous Android 12-based Oxygen OS update0
In any case, if you’re using the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, you’re now getting a new OxygenOS 12 C.15 update, which should fix a few issues with the system and camera, as well as further optimize a couple of other aspects of the phones. Below is the full changelog published by OnePlus this week:
System
- [Optimized] the charging speed in some scenarios
- [Optimized] the communication stability when making a phone call
- [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to use face unlock
- [Fixed] the issue of abnormal display when enabling applications in some scenarios
- [Improved] system stability
Camera
- [Fixed] the abnormal notification issue of “Camera is running”
Since the update has been rolling out for a few days now, chances are that the large majority of OnePlus 8 series users are already eligible to download the update, so make sure to manually check for it if you haven’t been notified yet.
