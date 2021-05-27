$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 8 and 8T getting new security patch and many fixes in latest update

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 27, 2021, 3:45 PM
OnePlus 8 and 8T getting new security patch and many fixes in latest update
It's common knowledge that OnePlus is updating its smartphones on a monthly (sometimes even more often) basis. In the last week of May, the OnePlus 8 and 8T are getting their important update that brings a new security patch and several bug fixes.

While many handset manufacturers roll out these security patches to their flagships, OnePlus is one of the few companies that also include some extra changes. This time around, OnePlus added several fixes and a few improvements to various aspects of the phones.

Both OnePlus 8 and 8T smartphones are getting OxyenOS 11.0.8.12 update in Europe and North America (India too), but the timing might vary. Anyway, you can find below the full changelog, as published by OnePlus:

System
  • Improved the smoothness while sliding on the home screen
  • Fixed the screenshot capturing failure from the accessibility menu
  • Fixed the low probability issue that the low battery notification not working
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Gallery
  • Fixed the occasional issue that newly captured photos were not saved as expected
  • Fixed the abnormal UI display in Guest Mode

Phone
  • Fixed the occasional issue of opening up the contact card failure
  • Fixed the issue that the calling page is not displayed during a call

Network
  • Improved network performance

As per OnePlus' statement, the update is delivered OTA (over the air) in waves, which means it will be available to a small percentage of people today. A wider rollout will begin in a few days though.

