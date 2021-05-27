OnePlus 8 and 8T getting new security patch and many fixes in latest update
While many handset manufacturers roll out these security patches to their flagships, OnePlus is one of the few companies that also include some extra changes. This time around, OnePlus added several fixes and a few improvements to various aspects of the phones.
System
- Improved the smoothness while sliding on the home screen
- Fixed the screenshot capturing failure from the accessibility menu
- Fixed the low probability issue that the low battery notification not working
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.05
Gallery
- Fixed the occasional issue that newly captured photos were not saved as expected
- Fixed the abnormal UI display in Guest Mode
Phone
- Fixed the occasional issue of opening up the contact card failure
- Fixed the issue that the calling page is not displayed during a call
Network
- Improved network performance
As per OnePlus' statement, the update is delivered OTA (over the air) in waves, which means it will be available to a small percentage of people today. A wider rollout will begin in a few days though.