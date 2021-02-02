Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

T-Mobile's 5G-capable LG Wing and Velvet get big new limited-time discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 02, 2021, 8:56 AM
T-Mobile's 5G-capable LG Wing and Velvet get big new limited-time discounts
As safe as it was to assume T-Mobile's recent LG Wing and Velvet price reductions would prove to be permanent affairs after the "Un-carrier" discounted the V60 ThinQ for good with just as little fanfare several months back, that didn't ultimately happen.

But while the LG Wing 5G is once again available at a full retail price of $999.99 from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider, which also charges $588 for the LG Velvet 5G at the time of this writing, you can now save 50 percent if you're willing to meet one key condition.

All you need is to opt for a device payment plan rather than an outright purchase, and whether you already have an active T-Mo line or want to open a new one on an "eligible" plan, you can qualify for up to a $500 discount without jumping through any other hoops.

Get the LG Wing 5G here



Of course, these are technically no longer what they call deals with no strings attached, but on the bright side, the quirky and experimental Wing and the objectively gorgeous and reasonably powerful Velvet are now cheaper than ever before... with bill credits.

The LG Wing 5G can be yours for $499.99 instead of $999.99 when all is said and done, which is definitely a low enough price to make you ignore the obvious flaws and inherent compromises of this truly unique dual-screen handset. The two displays alone are worth several hundred bucks, measuring 6.8 and 3.9 inches and sporting resolutions of 2460 x 1080 and 1240 x 1080 pixels respectively in their commendable attempt to improve the traditional Android gaming and multitasking experience.

Then you have a solid Snapdragon 765 processor (what else?) paired with a generous 8GB RAM count, as well as no less than 256 gigs of internal storage space, a decently sizable 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging capabilities, and a versatile triple rear-facing camera system composed of a primary 64MP shooter and two different ultra-wide-angle sensors. Last but certainly not least, the deeply discounted phone plays things unconventionally through the end with a motorized pop-up 32MP selfie snapper.

Get the LG Velvet 5G here



Meanwhile, the LG Velvet 5G, which can be purchased for a measly $294 after 24 monthly bill credits of $12.25 each, is naturally a little less impressive than its eccentric cousin, although it still manages to deliver plenty of bang for your buck with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC, 6 gigs of memory, 128GB storage, 4,000mAh battery capacity, three rear-facing shooters including a 48MP main camera, and a sharp 6.8-inch P-OLED screen with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$700 Special Verizon $600 Special AT&T $945 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Wing
LG Wing View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.5
 Read Full Review
$1000 Verizon $1050 AT&T $800 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

