T-Mobile's 5G-capable LG Wing and Velvet get big new limited-time discounts
But while the LG Wing 5G is once again available at a full retail price of $999.99 from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider, which also charges $588 for the LG Velvet 5G at the time of this writing, you can now save 50 percent if you're willing to meet one key condition.
Get the LG Wing 5G here
Of course, these are technically no longer what they call deals with no strings attached, but on the bright side, the quirky and experimental Wing and the objectively gorgeous and reasonably powerful Velvet are now cheaper than ever before... with bill credits.
Then you have a solid Snapdragon 765 processor (what else?) paired with a generous 8GB RAM count, as well as no less than 256 gigs of internal storage space, a decently sizable 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging capabilities, and a versatile triple rear-facing camera system composed of a primary 64MP shooter and two different ultra-wide-angle sensors. Last but certainly not least, the deeply discounted phone plays things unconventionally through the end with a motorized pop-up 32MP selfie snapper.
Get the LG Velvet 5G here
Meanwhile, the LG Velvet 5G, which can be purchased for a measly $294 after 24 monthly bill credits of $12.25 each, is naturally a little less impressive than its eccentric cousin, although it still manages to deliver plenty of bang for your buck with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC, 6 gigs of memory, 128GB storage, 4,000mAh battery capacity, three rear-facing shooters including a 48MP main camera, and a sharp 6.8-inch P-OLED screen with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.