T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery

While that may have raised an eyebrow or two, now the Un-carrier's intentions have become clear as it just sent us a press release detailing how Dimension 1000 allowed it to combine its own low-band 5G spectrum with the one it bought from Sprint in the mid-bands for the first time.





It all happened on T-Mobile's LG Velvet , but what's in this for you? Well, combined capacity, that's what, both for downloads and uploads resulting in faster and further travelling 5G signal, for starters:









Even in these early days of 5G aggregation, T-Mobile notched 20% faster 5G download speeds on the LG Velvet in a wider signal range, and says things will only get better with time. Where does that leave the Snapdragon-equipped phone models?





Well, Qualcomm better step up its game, and introduce a chipset tailored to the T-Mobile spectrum realities, just as they do for Verizon's mmWave 5G network with the exclusive UW phone models . Talk about 5G fragmentation, and the process haven't even started in its earnest.

If you have been following our LG Velvet review , you'd know that the T-Mobile version differs from anyone else's in that it is not powered by Qualcomm's upper midrange Snapdragon 765G chipset, but rather the Dimension 1000, the 5G chipset wonder of MediaTek.