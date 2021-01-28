T-Mobile's exclusive LG Velvet 5G quietly scores permanent price cut
The greatest thing about this "deal" is undoubtedly that... it's not actually a deal per se, but more likely a permanent affair. Similar to the quirky LG Wing just a couple of weeks ago and the mainstream high-end V60 ThinQ several months back, the Magenta-flavored LG Velvet is pretty much guaranteed to settle at its newly reduced price for good.
If you were hesitant to spend nearly six Benjamins on this low and mid-band 5G-supporting beaut, it is now very difficult to argue with the handset's value for money and competitiveness against the likes of the $399.99 REVVL 5G or Samsung's $504 Galaxy A51 5G.
In addition to a stunning design and reasonably powerful SoC, the LG Velvet 5G also has a sharp P-OLED display with a discreet notch going for it, as well as plenty of juice in the old tank (4,000mAh battery capacity, to be specific), three solid rear-facing cameras, 6 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a microSD card slot, headphone jack, and wireless charging capabilities.