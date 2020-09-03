T-Mobile scores an 'exclusive' version of the affordable LG Velvet 5G beaut
Instead of Qualcomm's crazy popular Snapdragon 765 processor, T-Mo's LG Velvet employs "America's first 5G chipset from MediaTek." Specifically, we're talking about the octa-core Dimensity 800, which is an upper mid-end silicon primarily used in Asian markets by the likes of Huawei, ZTE, and Oppo.
It remains to be seen how this SoC will perform on the "Un-carrier's" rapidly expanding 5G network based on low and mid-band spectrum. In theory, MediaTek's processor should be able to match and possibly even exceed the raw power of the Snapdragon 765, but there's obviously a reason why the China-based semiconductor company hasn't gained much US traction so far.
Billed as the "best priced LG Velvet available anywhere", T-Mobile's Velvet is indeed cheaper than the AT&T and Verizon-locked variants but not by much. On the bright side, Magenta will allow both new and existing customers to take up to 50 percent off the handset's $588 list price starting September 10, when the device is actually scheduled to be released.
You can save up to $294 with an eligible trade-in, monthly installment agreement, and no other strings attached or a flat $294 via bill credits by activating a new voice line on a two-year device payment plan.
Coated in your choice of Aurora Gray or Pink White hues, the Magenta-exclusive LG Velvet 5G looks virtually unchanged apart from its MediaTek processor, featuring a familiar 6.8-inch OLED "FullVision" display, three rear-facing cameras, a large 4,000mAh battery, trendy screen-embedded fingerprint scanner, 128 gigs of internal storage space, 6 gigs of RAM, and a water-resistant construction made from a beautiful combination of metal and glass.