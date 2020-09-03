T-Mobile scores an 'exclusive' version of the affordable LG Velvet 5G beaut









T-Mobile is now just about ready to follow its rivals' suit, announcing the impending availability of its very own "exclusive" version of the LG Velvet 5G. This looks pretty much identical on the outside to the two models you can buy from the nation's number one and three wireless service providers, but under the hood, there's something different.





Instead of Qualcomm's crazy popular Snapdragon 765 processor, T-Mo's LG Velvet employs "America's first 5G chipset from MediaTek." Specifically, we're talking about the octa-core Dimensity 800, which is an upper mid-end silicon primarily used in Asian markets by the likes of Huawei, ZTE, and Oppo.









It remains to be seen how this SoC will perform on the "Un-carrier's" rapidly expanding 5G network based on low and mid-band spectrum. In theory, MediaTek's processor should be able to match and possibly even exceed the raw power of the Snapdragon 765, but there's obviously a reason why the China-based semiconductor company hasn't gained much US traction so far.





Billed as the "best priced LG Velvet available anywhere", T-Mobile's Velvet is indeed cheaper than the AT&T and Verizon-locked variants but not by much. On the bright side, Magenta will allow both new and existing customers to take up to 50 percent off the handset's $588 list price starting September 10, when the device is actually scheduled to be released





You can save up to $294 with an eligible trade-in, monthly installment agreement, and no other strings attached or a flat $294 via bill credits by activating a new voice line on a two-year device payment plan.





Coated in your choice of Aurora Gray or Pink White hues, the Magenta-exclusive LG Velvet 5G looks virtually unchanged apart from its MediaTek processor, featuring a familiar 6.8-inch OLED "FullVision" display, three rear-facing cameras, a large 4,000mAh battery, trendy screen-embedded fingerprint scanner, 128 gigs of internal storage space, 6 gigs of RAM, and a water-resistant construction made from a beautiful combination of metal and glass.



