T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win





But the latest Magenta-flavored publicity stunt is completely different from all those recent promos, explicitly aiming to give "everyone a chance to feel like a T-Mobile customer."





That means you don't need to be an existing T-Mobile subscriber, open a new account, or make a purchase of "any kind" to qualify for a chance at winning a prize of up to $2,250. That just so happens to be ten times as much as the operator claims its customers get in exclusive perks and benefits like complimentary Netflix, Apple TV+, in-flight Wi-Fi, and Scam Shield protection every month, and there are two ways to make T-Mo pay up.









The safest route to some free money before Christmas involves visiting a T-Mobile Signature Store in Chicago, Santa Monica, or NYC's Times Square or the Mall of America in Minneapolis bright and early on Friday, December 16. There you'll find special ATMs (exemplified above) where you're guaranteed (!!!) a $22.50, $225, or $2,250 prize starting at 10 am (local time)... while supplies last.





Said "supplies" will clearly not last long, but if you don't want to potentially stand in line and end up empty-handed or you don't live anywhere near those participating locations, you should know the nation's second-largest wireless service provider plans to give away similar prizes online as well.





best worst. To enter the "T-Mobile ATM Sweepstakes", you'll have to visit this website between December 16 and 18 and follow the presumably simple instructions there that will get you one step closer to a $22.50, $225, or $2,250 Visa eReward Card. In total, Magenta aims to dole out no less than half a million dollars as part of these two connected promotional campaigns, and the effort required to enter is minimal atworst.



