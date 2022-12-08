Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in

The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
T-Mobile has been in an incredibly giving mood these past few weeks, throwing gratis high-end Android handsets, new iPhones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at new and existing customers for Black Friday, making its unlimited wireless service exceptionally affordable for families, heavily discounting 5G Home Internet subscriptions, and adding yet another platform to your list of streaming freebies.

Compared to some of those special holiday offers, the latest deal kicked off with pretty much no fanfare looks fairly unremarkable, although it can save you 100 percent off a decent smartphone with almost no strings attached.

The only conditions you have to meet right now to get the Moto G 5G (2022) free of charge (after monthly bill credits) are a purchase on a two-year device installment plan and an "eligible" trade-in. The latter requirement would typically prove to be a serious inconvenience for many prospective buyers, but in this case, you can unload anything on Magenta and receive your 100 percent discount.

By "anything", we truly mean any phone whatsoever, be it new or old, smart or "dumb", and perhaps most impressively, functional or broken. That's right, you can ransack the attic of your childhood home and probably find something in there that the nation's leading "Un-carrier" will take off your hands and give you a free Moto G 5G (2022) as a modern (and of course, fully working) replacement.

If this undeniably solid new deal sounds too good to be true, then... you must not be very familiar with T-Mobile's past promotions. Those have included several similar offers on several similar devices, most recently including the TCL 30 XE 5G, REVVL 6 5G, and OnePlus Nord N200 5G.

The latter model no longer seems to be available from T-Mo, which means you can now choose between the other two and this Moto G 5G (2022) at the exact same price of $0. 

Far from Motorola's most advanced mid-ranger, the 5G-enabled 6.5-incher normally costs $222 with a very respectable octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood, as well as 4 gigs of RAM, 64GB internal storage space, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of keeping the HD lights on for up to two days on a single charge.
