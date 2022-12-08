The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in





Compared to some of those special holiday offers, the latest deal kicked off with pretty much no fanfare looks fairly unremarkable, although it can save you 100 percent off a decent smartphone with almost no strings attached.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) 64GB Storage, Gray, Monthly Payment Plan and Trade-In (Any Device) Required $9 off (100%) $0 /mo $9 25 Buy at T-Mobile





The only conditions you have to meet right now to get the Moto G 5G (2022) free of charge (after monthly bill credits) are a purchase on a two-year device installment plan and an "eligible" trade-in. The latter requirement would typically prove to be a serious inconvenience for many prospective buyers, but in this case, you can unload anything on Magenta and receive your 100 percent discount.





By "anything", we truly mean any phone whatsoever, be it new or old, smart or "dumb", and perhaps most impressively, functional or broken. That's right, you can ransack the attic of your childhood home and probably find something in there that the nation's leading "Un-carrier" will take off your hands and give you a free Moto G 5G (2022) as a modern (and of course, fully working) replacement.









The latter model no longer seems to be available from T-Mo, which means you can now choose between the other two and this Moto G 5G (2022) at the exact same price of $0.



