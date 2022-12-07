All T-Mobile (and Sprint) customers can now claim yet another sweet streaming freebie: here's how





With the season of giving upon us, it should come as no surprise that the "Un-carrier" is today adding another (relatively) big name to that already impressive list in SiriusXM. If you have yet to try out the radio broadcasting veteran's aptly titled Streaming Platinum service, you can now do so at no cost whatsoever for no less than six months.





The killer new holiday offer is available to all T-Mobile Wireless, Home Internet, and Sprint customers regardless of their rate plan, although predictably enough, only entirely new SiriusXM subscribers qualify for this roughly $66-worth gift.





Unfortunately, that excludes any and all previous free trialists, including those who got four months of "platinum" access at no charge from T-Mobile in the past.





If you're not familiar with the SiriusXM Streaming Platinum plan, the time has evidently arrived to get familiar, with more than 425 music, sports, entertainment, news, and comedy channels available for your listening pleasure free of ads and any other interruptions on your mobile, desktop, or connected home device of choice.





To claim your latest streaming gift, you'll need to enter your phone number here , follow a few pretty straightforward instructions, agree to some generic terms and conditions, and enter the special "2022SIRIUSXMP1" promo code when prompted to do so.





You have until April 30, 2023 to complete your redemption process, at which point your gratis six-month subscription will automatically start and renew at a cost of $10.99 a month at the end of the promotional period... if you don't remember to cancel your service in time or choose to continue using it.





There are no catches, no strings attached, and absolutely no reason not to give the streaming platform a whirl right now. Howard Stern and Conan O'Brien are just two of the personalities waiting to offer you their latest exclusive premium content for free.



