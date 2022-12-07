New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas





The latest such move aimed at poaching as many customers as possible from said rivals will see the already incredibly competitive price of T-Mobile 5G Home Internet access drop to an absolutely unbeatable $25 a month tomorrow... under one important condition.





Don't worry, it's nothing too convoluted or headache-inducing, and unlike the vast majority of similar deals offered in the past by T-Mo's competitors, this hot new holiday promotion is good for both new and existing (voice) customers.





You'll obviously have to add 5G Home Internet service to such an account to cut its $50 monthly price in half, and the key restriction excludes current users of said fast-growing network, as well as those who tried the service in the past and ditched it anytime in the last 30 days.









Beyond that, pretty much anything goes, and no, you don't need to be subscribed to one of Magenta's costlier wireless plans to qualify for the massive lifetime Home Internet discount. Yes, the killer deal is apparently covered by the operator's Price Lock policy, which, well, locks your monthly price to 25 bucks (with Autopay) in perpetuity.





Exactly what will you get for your $25 a month? Well, basically everything you need for high-speed home internet access, including a complimentary and extremely easy-to-set-up 5G Gateway device and no data caps whatsoever.







