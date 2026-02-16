T-Mobile is possibly down for some users

T-Mobile HQ | Image by ANDERSEN CONSTRUCTION

T-Mobile appears to be down for many people, with user complaints indicating disruptions surged at around 4 PM ET on Monday.



Around 2,539 users appear to have been affected, according to outage monitoring website appears to be down for many people, with user complaints indicating disruptions surged at around 4 PM ET on Monday.Around 2,539 users appear to have been affected, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector . incident reports are trending down now, suggesting everything is largely under control.





This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.