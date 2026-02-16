T-Mobile is possibly down for some users
T-Mobile appears to have been hit by service disruptions.
T-Mobile HQ | Image by ANDERSEN CONSTRUCTION
T-Mobile appears to be down for many people, with user complaints indicating disruptions surged at around 4 PM ET on Monday.
Around 2,539 users appear to have been affected, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. incident reports are trending down now, suggesting everything is largely under control.
This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.
