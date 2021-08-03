T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line0
Normally priced at a very reasonable $282, the 6.5-inch mid-ranger has been the original protagonist of Magenta's insanely popular "Great Free 5G Upgrade" campaign. After more than two months of costing $0 with one simple requirement, the Galaxy A32 5G was predictably backordered at the most generous US mobile network operator, passing the baton to the aforementioned Nord N200 5G.
Said installments would typically set you back $11.75 a pop, which is hardly prohibitive, but after bill credits, you can take that down to $0 sans having to trade anything in or meet any other special conditions.
Of course, some of you might prefer to ditch a raggedy old dumb phone than open a new line of wireless service to be able to score a gratis T-Mobile device with 5G support, in which case you're obviously free to choose between the OnePlus Nord N200 and REVVL V+.
Powered by a relatively potent MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones out there, further packing a sizable 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging capabilities and a decent 4GB RAM while accommodating 64 gigs of data internally and featuring a grand total of four rear-facing cameras including a 48MP primary shooter.