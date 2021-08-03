Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
T-Mobile Samsung Android Deals 5G

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line
As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.

Normally priced at a very reasonable $282, the 6.5-inch mid-ranger has been the original protagonist of Magenta's insanely popular "Great Free 5G Upgrade" campaign. After more than two months of costing $0 with one simple requirement, the Galaxy A32 5G was predictably backordered at the most generous US mobile network operator, passing the baton to the aforementioned Nord N200 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A32

5G, 64GB, Awesome Black

$12 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$11 75
Buy at T-Mobile

But now that the inventory issues are seemingly resolved, you can easily save the entire 282 bucks by activating a new line of service on an "eligible" plan and purchasing the handset with monthly installments.

Said installments would typically set you back $11.75 a pop, which is hardly prohibitive, but after bill credits, you can take that down to $0 sans having to trade anything in or meet any other special conditions.

Of course, some of you might prefer to ditch a raggedy old dumb phone than open a new line of wireless service to be able to score a gratis T-Mobile device with 5G support, in which case you're obviously free to choose between the OnePlus Nord N200 and REVVL V+.

Powered by a relatively potent MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones out there, further packing a sizable 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging capabilities and a decent 4GB RAM while accommodating 64 gigs of data internally and featuring a grand total of four rear-facing cameras including a 48MP primary shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Review
Apr 13, 2021, 9:17 AM, by Viktor Yankov
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Apr 21, 2021, 12:54 PM, by Viktor Yankov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

6.5
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile $280 Special BestBuy $280 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 720 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android

Latest News

Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro: Ending Apple’s camera reign?
by Martin Filipov,  0
Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro: Ending Apple’s camera reign?
Apple's second-gen AirPods haven't been this cheap in a long time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's second-gen AirPods haven't been this cheap in a long time
Pixel 6's Tensor won't be the exclusive chipset on Google phones
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Pixel 6's Tensor won't be the exclusive chipset on Google phones
Xiaomi may launch Mi Mix 4, new tablets next week
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Xiaomi may launch Mi Mix 4, new tablets next week
Galaxy Buds 2 won't pair to your phone like other earbuds...
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Galaxy Buds 2 won't pair to your phone like other earbuds...
The Galaxy S21 is reportedly selling even worse than the Galaxy S20
by Joshua Swingle,  36
The Galaxy S21 is reportedly selling even worse than the Galaxy S20
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless