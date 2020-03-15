Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
The largest wireless operator in the United States, Verizon, is closing some of its retail stores in response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The company has not provided a list of company-owned stores that remain open. You can go to Verizon's website, punch in your zip code, and find out which locations are still operating. In the city of Pembroke Pines, Florida, all company-owned stores are shut while several authorized Verizon resellers are open for business. The same thing applies to Verizon stores in New York City, and indeed, throughout the country.
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg wrote a letter that was printed on the company's website. The executive wrote, "During this pandemic we are all being encouraged to practice social distancing to slow down the spread and flatten the curve. Last week, we implemented a work-from-home strategy and are now rapidly expanding it to include more members of our team. As part of our next phase, we are reducing the number of Verizon stores that remain open. However, our customers can still get the support and services they need 24/7 by visiting verizonwireless.com/support/, calling 800.922.0204 or using the MyVerizon app."