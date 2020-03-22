Best Buy stores close over coronavirus threat, employee hours will be paid

Best Buy shifts to online orders and curbside pickup only due to Covid-19





Even that idea, however, is now being reconsidered, and starting Sunday, March 22, Best Buy stores go into lockdown as well. All in-store purchases will now be replaced with online orders delivery and/or curbside pickup, according to Best Buy's CEO Corie Barry:









Best Buy store closures won't affect the hourly employees' paycheck





In addition, the retail giant warned that they are experiencing huge demand for certain in-demand items, and certainly don't mean toilet paper.





" We are seeing a surge in demand across the country for products that people need to work or learn from home, as well as those products that allow people to refrigerate or freeze food ," added Mr Barry, which could mean longer wait times for delivery or restocking. Big item installations will also be suspended for now.





Last but not least, Best Buy is committed to paying its hourly employees who will no longer be needed to man the store floors to the extent they were until just yesterday:



