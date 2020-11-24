The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers





The "Un-carrier's" Black Friday deals will be no different, according to a pretty well-documented Reddit thread previewing a special "Holiday On" offer set to go live tomorrow, November 25. There are no words on how long the promotion might last, but if you're eligible for it, you should undoubtedly take advantage as soon as possible.





In a nutshell, Magenta will give (almost) everyone a free voice line with no strings attached or hoops to jump through. All you need is to already have two paid lines of wireless service on a "qualifying rate plan" or be willing to activate them now in order to get a third one at no extra cost.













Before doing your pre-holiday celebration dance, you may also want to keep in mind not all plans and existing customers will actually be eligible for this crazy "holideal", although the full list of exclusions and exceptions is not yet available.



