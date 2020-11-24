The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers
If that happens to sound familiar, it's probably because T-Mo offered similar deals several times in the recent (and not-so-recent) past. And yes, you can score a complimentary third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eight, ninth, tenth, eleventh, or twelfth voice line no matter how many times you've previously claimed identical freebies.
Even better, the killer new promotion will apparently be stackable with a number of other top T-Mobile Black Friday deals, including that gratis Pixel 4a 5G with a trade-in. Unfortunately, the same doesn't go for several of Magenta's latest iPhone offers, so you won't be able to get a free iPhone 12 or $950 off a 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max with a free line of service.
Before doing your pre-holiday celebration dance, you may also want to keep in mind not all plans and existing customers will actually be eligible for this crazy "holideal", although the full list of exclusions and exceptions is not yet available.