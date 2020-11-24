Get CyberGhost VPN with 83% off + 3 months free!

T-Mobile Deals Wireless service Black Friday

The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 24, 2020, 3:51 PM
The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers
While carriers generally seem to care only about boosting their subscriber numbers nowadays by making it as easy and as cheap as possible to switch from a different mobile network operator, T-Mobile likes to frequently swim against the tide with cool discounts and freebies for both new and existing customers.

The "Un-carrier's" Black Friday deals will be no different, according to a pretty well-documented Reddit thread previewing a special "Holiday On" offer set to go live tomorrow, November 25. There are no words on how long the promotion might last, but if you're eligible for it, you should undoubtedly take advantage as soon as possible.

In a nutshell, Magenta will give (almost) everyone a free voice line with no strings attached or hoops to jump through. All you need is to already have two paid lines of wireless service on a "qualifying rate plan" or be willing to activate them now in order to get a third one at no extra cost.

If that happens to sound familiar, it's probably because T-Mo offered similar deals several times in the recent (and not-so-recent) past. And yes, you can score a complimentary third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eight, ninth, tenth, eleventh, or twelfth voice line no matter how many times you've previously claimed identical freebies.

Even better, the killer new promotion will apparently be stackable with a number of other top T-Mobile Black Friday deals, including that gratis Pixel 4a 5G with a trade-in. Unfortunately, the same doesn't go for several of Magenta's latest iPhone offers, so you won't be able to get a free iPhone 12 or $950 off a 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max with a free line of service.

Before doing your pre-holiday celebration dance, you may also want to keep in mind not all plans and existing customers will actually be eligible for this crazy "holideal", although the full list of exclusions and exceptions is not yet available.

