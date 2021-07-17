AT&T back-to-school deals include free iPhone, free Galaxy S21 5G and more

With July half over and August coming soon, back-to-school shopping will soon be on your mind whether you're a parent or a student. Besides the usual staples like new clothes, new supplies (like pens, pencils, notebooks), and a new haircut, buying a new phone has become part of the experience thanks to back-to-school discounts offered on handsets by carriers and retail stores.







On Friday, AT&T announced its back-to-school deals that are now available. For example, new and existing AT&T subscribers can take $800 off all of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G lineup. To qualify, you need to subscribe to an eligible AT&T unlimited plan which is one that costs a minimum $75 per month before discounts (AT&T has the right to throttle data speed if traffic is heavy) and trade-in a smartphone in good condition valued at a minimum of $95.





To receive the $800 credit, a new phone must be purchased using an installment plan. The $800 is received as a monthly bill credit added to the buyer's AT&T account every month over 36 months. With the $800 credit, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is free. The credits start appearing on the subscriber's monthly invoices within the first three bills.





Subscribing to an eligible AT&T unlimited plan and trading in an eligible phone will give the subscriber $700 off every iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro model. This deal requires a minimum $700 charge using an installment plan. Up to $700 in bill credits is received over 36 months making the iPhone 12 mini free. The unlimited plan must cost at least $75 per month and the trade-in must be in good condition valued at a minimum of $95.





Add a line and get half off of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite . The tablet requires wireless service offered at a minimum of $10/month. With the credit, you'll see 36 monthly credits of $2.78 each month. Or, buy an Apple Watch and take $330 off on the second timepiece. With this credit, you can gift your student with an Apple Watch SE and pay nothing for it (and your kid will be none the wiser!).





Adding a line also allows new and existing AT&T subscribers to take $200 off of the Microsoft Surface Go laptop. This deal also requires a wireless plan for the device priced at $10/month. A minimum $729.99 needs to be charged to an installment plan and there is a $30 activation fee. Add a line and an AT&T customer can receive a free Unite Express 2 Hotspot which connects up to 15 devices.





The Hotspot requires a $30 activation fee and the monthly credits received 36 times will cover the whole price of the accessory. Finally, new and existing AT&T subscribers can score a free six-month subscription to Bookfull. What is Bookfull? AT&T calls it "The leading 3D and augmented reality reading app, to provide AR experiences for a broad collection of children’s books that bring stories to life using AT&T 5G."





AT&T Prepaid also has some sweet back-to-school deals. Take 50% off the following Android handsets when you sign up for any monthly plan with AutoPay:





AT&T Fusion X ($39.99)

Samsung Galaxy A12 ($89.99)

Samsung Galaxy A02s ($59.99)

AT&T RADIANT MAX ($64.99)

Moto one 5G ACE ($129.99)

Please note that to get half off the Moto one 5G ACE, the buyer must combine the phone with an unlimited plan.





Prepaid subscribers can also take $100 off of the iPhone SE ($249.99) and the iPhone XR ($399.99) with a new Unlimited Plan line with AutoPay. Also, you can save $25 a month on Unlimited Plus when activating a new line with AutoPay at att.com/prepaidplans, or sign up for a tablet and hotspot plan with up to 100GB of high-speed data for only $55 per month.





AT&T Prepaid has some special deals at Walmart:





can be yours for $229. Check out all Walmart offers at att.com/prepaidwalmart.

Save $60 and pay $19 for the Samsung Galaxy A02s . Or save $100 by paying $149 for the iPhone SE. Both require a new in-store activation on a $50/month plan or higher. If you're a Walmart shopper and need a 5G device, the Moto one 5G ACE is $199 and the Samsung Galaxy A32 can be yours for $229. Check out all Walmart offers at att.com/prepaidwalmart.





Jennifer Van Buskirk, Senior Vice President of Wireless Marketing, AT&T, says "Back to School is an exciting time and this year is more special than ever as many head back to the classroom. We want to prep students around the country for this important moment by offering our best deals on the latest devices. These deals will keep you and your family connected at home, at school and everywhere in between."





Keep in mind that all of these deals are available for a limited time only.

