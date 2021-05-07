T-Mobile's last-minute Mother's Day deal can hook you up with a free 5G iPhone 12
We're not talking about a traditional BOGO-type affair, mind you, which is why this was already one of the best iPhone 12 deals under the sun. Magenta is making it even better for this Mother's Day weekend by eliminating the add-a-line requirement, which means all you need to do right now to save up to a whopping 830 bucks is get your choice of the 5G-capable iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini on a monthly installment plan and trade in an "eligible" handset in good working condition.
That can be a device as old and as modest as the 2017-released iPhone 8, as long as it's paid off, turns on, and doesn't exhibit any obvious damage. There are essentially no other strings attached to this pretty compelling deal, which doesn't require a number port-in or anything else of that sort, thus targeting both new and existing T-Mobile subscribers.
While the $730 and up iPhone 12 mini hasn't proven as popular as Apple probably expected, its unusually compact body and these types of super-attractive promotions should convince you to give the diminutive powerhouse a chance.
Alternatively, of course, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 can be an even smarter "buy" for many people at $0, arguably eclipsing all the best 5G smartphones available on a tight budget in 2021.
Last but not necessarily least, T-Mobile is also hyping up a cool Mother's Day 2021 deal on the Apple Watch SE that's... not very special either. Those interested in the new budget-friendly version of the world's most popular smartwatch can look forward to saving "over" $130 with monthly bill credits and a new Digits line this weekend only.