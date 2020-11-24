Samsung restarts the release of One UI 3.0 after first release seriously drained users' batteries





The One UI 3.0 beta is the first mobile operating system from Samsung that is based on Android 11. It most likely will be the same software used to drive the next series of Sammy's flagship models, the Galaxy S21 line. The latter will be unveiled and released as soon as January and it is likely that the new series will be released with One UI 3.0 installed. The fact that the software rollout was halted for a brief period of time surprised many who had figured that the issue had to be a serious one for the manufacturer to stop the rollout like it did.









The One UI interface was first launched in November 2018 and with it, Samsung moved many moveable elements toward the bottom of the display. This way, as screens got larger and larger, users no longer had to engage in digital calisthenics trying to reach a button at the the top of the display.





The One UI 3.0 beta testing resumed only in South Korea thus far, which shouldn't be considered any type of clue about where and when Samsung might kick off the release of the final version of One UI 3.0. Let this be a reminder as to why software updates are first tested via a beta release before they are released to the general public. Among the changes being made, One UI 3.0 adds enhancements to the Quick Panel allowing users to seamlessly switch back and forth between music and videos. The notification panel will show messages from multiple apps in one spot and the Multi-Active Window improves multi-tasking by dividing the screen into halves and thirds. Apps can be resized and shuffled around.





