T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile gets into the holiday spirit... to mock Verizon and AT&T's 5G networks yet again

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile gets into the holiday spirit... to mock Verizon and AT&T's 5G networks yet again
There's nothing more festive than huge corporations using Christmas as a backdrop for highlighting their various competitive advantages over equally massive companies. All irony aside, everyone likes a good holiday laugh, and T-Mobile's Verizon and AT&T-deriding publicity stunts are often just brazen and, well, tacky enough to at least mildly entertain even the most hardcore fans of the "Un-carrier's" arch-rivals.

The latest story published on Magenta's network-dedicated newsroom webpage arguably fits that description to the letter, blending impertinence with tackiness to unconventionally (at least by the rest of the wireless industry's standards) flaunt T-Mo's subjective (and objective) 5G infrastructure supremacy.

The result is a moderately humorous and exceptionally adorable comparison between three gingerbread houses, each meant to represent the size of a major US carrier's 5G network. As you may already be aware, T-Mobile's next-gen cellular signal currently covers nearly twice the surface of AT&T's comparable technology and four times (!!!) Verizon's fastest mobile connectivity, so naturally, said gingerbread houses are designed to illustrate that huge difference as accurately as possible.


Unfortunately, there are no actual 5G-themed treats you can buy before Christmas to show your support for your favorite "Un-carrier", which further suggests T-Mobile is slowly losing its "edge", trying to send customers a slightly more sober marketing message while completely ditching the "dumb and dumber" name-calling of its rivals from John Legere's CEO years.

As part of a series of unorthodox ads and publicity stunts dubbed "If 5G Were..." today's magenta, blue, and red-coated gingerbread houses follow in the footsteps of a pumpkin-themed comparison from just a couple of months back and a somewhat predictable trio of snowpeople exactly one year ago (among others).

The aim, of course, is to depict T-Mo's 5G strengths outside boring coverage maps, although to get the full story of how far ahead of the competition this operator really is, you'll also have to check out some of those independent reports tracking average nationwide speeds. In other words, that significantly larger house also happens to have a stronger foundation, solid hardwood floors, and nicer furniture.

