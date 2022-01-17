Not resting on its Sprint network laurels, T-Mobile buys a bunch of new 5G spectrum





It's in the trendy C-band spectrum that Verizon and AT&T have been fighting over in the past year or so, aiming to catch up to T-Mobile quickly. The auction was held in November and the FCC just disclosed who bought what in the third-largest spectrum bidding in its history.





AT&T made out like a bandit with the whopping $9 billion in spending on the midrange 3.45GHz-3.55GHz band section. It was followed by DISH whose 5G spectrum haul was $7.3 billion worth, and then T-Mobile with the more modest but still significant $2.9 billion.





It looks like T-Mobile is just trying to plug any holes it doesn't already have in its mid-band coverage and can afford to spend much less than the rest of the carriers with the exception of Verizon which was missing from the auction, as it already snatched a bunch in the 3.7GHz section during the previous FCC auctions. According to the FCC Chair Rosenworcel:













New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up