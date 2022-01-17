Not resting on its Sprint network laurels, T-Mobile buys a bunch of new 5G spectrum

Not resting on its Sprint network laurels, T-Mobile buys a bunch of new 5G spectrum0
It's in the trendy C-band spectrum that Verizon and AT&T have been fighting over in the past year or so, aiming to catch up to T-Mobile quickly. The auction was held in November and the FCC just disclosed who bought what in the third-largest spectrum bidding in its history.
It looks like T-Mobile is just trying to plug any holes it doesn't already have in its mid-band coverage and can afford to spend much less than the rest of the carriers with the exception of Verizon which was missing from the auction, as it already snatched a bunch in the 3.7GHz section during the previous FCC auctions. According to the FCC Chair Rosenworcel:
Today’s 3.45 GHz auction results demonstrate that the commission’s pivot to mid-band spectrum for 5G was the right move. I am pleased to see that this auction also is creating opportunities for a wider variety of competitors, including small businesses and rural service providers. This is a direct result of the Commission’s efforts to structure this auction with diversity and competition front of mind.