AT&T and Verizon will temporarily limit 5G power to address flight safety concerns

AT&T and Verizon will temporarily limit 5G power to address flight safety concerns0
AT&T and Verizon have announced that they will operate their new 5G service at low power to assuage fears that C-band signals could interfere with aircraft safety systems, Bloomberg reports.
A dispute has been brewing between the two carriers and the Federal Aviation Administration since the time of Donald Trump regarding the effect of new 5G services on the cockpit safety system. In defiance of concerns raised by the FAA in December 2020, the Federal Communications Commission auctioned off the C-band frequencies and AT&T and Verizon spent a record-breaking $81 billion to acquire them.
On November 4, AT&T and Verizon said they would postpone the December 5 rollout of the new band until January 5 and work with the FAA to address those concerns, which they don't think hold water. Canada, France, and Japan have also imposed some temporary 5G restrictions.
We have voluntarily agreed to certain precautionary protection measures. Though there is no credible evidence that a legitimate interference problem exists, we agreed to take these additional steps to alleviate any safety concerns.
The carriers will lower cell-tower power levels across the nation and implement even tighter limits near airports and helipads. This is unlikely to impact services because carriers already direct signals away from sensitive areas.
The companies will still go ahead with the launch of the new service in January 2022, but the power limits, which will last until July 6, will apply.