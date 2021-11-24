Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
AT&T Verizon 5G

AT&T and Verizon will temporarily limit 5G power to address flight safety concerns

Anam Hamid
By
0
AT&T and Verizon will temporarily limit 5G power to address flight safety concerns
AT&T and Verizon have announced that they will operate their new 5G service at low power to assuage fears that C-band signals could interfere with aircraft safety systems, Bloomberg reports.

A dispute has been brewing between the two carriers and the Federal Aviation Administration since the time of Donald Trump regarding the effect of new 5G services on the cockpit safety system. In defiance of concerns raised by the FAA in December 2020, the Federal Communications Commission auctioned off the C-band frequencies and AT&T and Verizon spent a record-breaking $81 billion to acquire them.

At the center of the concern is the radar altimeter, a device that airplanes rely on to land safely in poor weather and prevent mid-air collisions and crashes. The FAA was planning to issue mandates to limit the use of the system to avoid potential interference from 5G towers. This would have disrupted passenger and cargo flights in the places where the towers are located. 

On November 4, AT&T and Verizon said they would postpone the December 5 rollout of the new band until January 5 and work with the FAA to address those concerns, which they don't think hold water. Canada, France, and Japan have also imposed some temporary 5G restrictions.

AT&T and Verizon have now decided to limit some of their 5G services for six months while more analysis is done regarding the effect of 5G signals on aircraft sensors. These limits were discussed in a letter sent to the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday.

We have voluntarily agreed to certain precautionary protection measures. Though there is no credible evidence that a legitimate interference problem exists, we agreed to take these additional steps to alleviate any safety concerns.

The carriers will lower cell-tower power levels across the nation and implement even tighter limits near airports and helipads. This is unlikely to impact services because carriers already direct signals away from sensitive areas.

The companies will still go ahead with the launch of the new service in January 2022, but the power limits, which will last until July 6, will apply. 

T-Mobile has invested a far smaller amount on the C-band spectrum, which it cannot use until December 2023.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

HOT Black Friday Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$400 off (20%)
$1649 99
$2049 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung
Discover more deals

Latest News

Apple's 2021 holiday commercial recalls its 2013 classic
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's 2021 holiday commercial recalls its 2013 classic
Apple will design and TSMC will build 4nm 5G modem chip for 2023 iPhone line
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple will design and TSMC will build 4nm 5G modem chip for 2023 iPhone line
Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are the ultimate noise-cancelling bargain this Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are the ultimate noise-cancelling bargain this Black Friday
-$50
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off today, for Black Friday!
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off today, for Black Friday!
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 powerhouse is on sale at up to a $600 discount for Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 powerhouse is on sale at up to a $600 discount for Black Friday
-$600
Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone
by Anam Hamid,  4
Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless