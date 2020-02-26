T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Believe it or not, all that's changing now, as the "Un-carrier" is dumping even more money into taunting Big Red by rebranding verHIDEzon as "Verwhyzon." You have to admit that has a nicer ring to it, and the same goes for the new parody motto. "Because we can" actually sounds like something a massive corporation might use to connect with customers while trying to emphasize its grand and noble goals.
Of course, the idea in this particular case is to highlight just how little Verizon cares about its subscribers, doing everything it can to squeeze more money while offering worse services than the competition. Why limit 5G to outdoors? Or only give free Disney+ access for 12 months when T-Mo has no intention to put an end to its ongoing "Netflix on Us" promotion? Because they can.
Whether you're a T-Mobile or Verizon fan, you have to admit the former makes some good points in this very elaborate publicity stunt, including the point about Big Red's heavily trumpeted 5G speed tests, which are not really relevant for the overwhelming majority of its users. That's because, as T-Mo President of Technology Neville Ray emphasizes for the umpteenth time in an official new blog post, Verizon continues to "bet on the wrong horse" by insisting its 5G network is being "built right" on a blazing fast millimeter wave foundation.
The thing is this state-of-the-art technology can't provide coverage on par with its speed benefits, unlike the low-band spectrum T-Mobile has used to launch the first "nationwide" 5G network. This is nowhere near as fast as Big Red's 5G flavor, but it's easily accessible already, and when Sprint will finally be allowed to join forces with the "Un-carrier" to create a "New T-Mobile" operator, speeds are expected to improve shortly thanks to the "Now Network's" wealth of mid-band spectrum.
6 Comments
5. cefovam322
Posts: 30; Member since: 31 min ago
posted on 27 min ago 0
3. CrapGame
Posts: 72; Member since: Nov 29, 2019
posted on 40 min ago 1
1. liteon163
Posts: 97; Member since: Jan 24, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. seantn4
Posts: 75; Member since: Dec 11, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
4. CrapGame
Posts: 72; Member since: Nov 29, 2019
posted on 38 min ago 0
6. Omarc07
Posts: 594; Member since: Nov 12, 2012
posted on 10 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):