T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans

In a nutshell, Team Magenta basically founded a parody company inspired by Verizon's real-life 5G shenanigans , setting up everything from a "corporate website" to an official Twitter account to promote the verHIDEzon brand, which was even displayed on billboards and vans across the country alongside a humorous (although not very catchy) slogan.





Believe it or not, all that's changing now, as the "Un-carrier" is dumping even more money into taunting Big Red by rebranding verHIDEzon as "Verwhyzon." You have to admit that has a nicer ring to it, and the same goes for the new parody motto. "Because we can" actually sounds like something a massive corporation might use to connect with customers while trying to emphasize its grand and noble goals.





















It's not easy to keep track of all the ways T-Mobile has mocked verbally attacked , and poked fun at its "dumb and dumber" rivals over the years, but the "verHIDEzon" advertising campaign kicked off just a few months ago is pretty hard to forget.