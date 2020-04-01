T-Mobile vs Verizon, AT&T and Sprint coronavirus relief 5G plans and free data perks





The so-called Keep Americans Connected Pledge asks involved companies to not cancel service to residential and small business customers unable to pay bills, to suspend late fees, and to make their Wi-Fi hotspots available to anyone needing them. The urgent measures are valid for 60 days, until May 13.









T-Mobile coronavirus relief plans, fees and free data offers

New $15 Connect plan (unlimited talk, text and 2GB of high-speed data, 5G included).

Two months of free YouTube Premium redeemable till May 1st.

Any T-Mobile or Metro customer will have unlimited phone data for the next 60 days (except roaming).

Additional 20GB of hotspot/tethering data.

Free international calling for all current T-Mobile and Metro customers to Level 3 impacted countries.

Residential and small business customers impacted financially by the pandemic won't lose service.

T-Mobile broadens roaming access for Sprint customers to use its network. Here's how every carrier is reading the Keep Americans Connected Pledge:





Sprint coronavirus relief bonuses, fees and free data offers





Metered data plans will receive free unlimited data per month until May 13.

Free extra 20GB of mobile hotspot data per month.

Customers with mobile hotspot-capable handsets who don’t have mobile hotspot today will get 20GB as well.

Late fee and service termination waivers.

Per-minute calling rates for international long distance calls to countries identified by the Center for Disease Control as Level 3 are waived through 5/31/20.







Verizon coronavirus relief bonuses, fees and free data offers

Free 15GB of 4G LTE data and no data caps on home broadband.

Unlimited domestic calling to customers on limited-minute plans.

Enhanced pay for essential on-site employees.

Late fee and service termination waivers.

Verizon Wireless and Fios subscribers will have free learning and additional TV channels .

SHOWTIME and Epix offer premium entertainment for Fios TV subscribers.

Students get free access for 60 days to valuable learning and interactive study tools.

Fios TV extends access to dozens of top channels in news, entertainment and international content.



AT&T coronavirus relief plans, fees and free data offers

Again as part of the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, AT&T listed the following coronavirus measures on fees, bills and data caps:



New $15 (unlimited talk, text and 2GB of high-speed data, 5G included) for both AT&T and Cricket customers.

Free extra 10GB of data for all capped plans.

Free extra 15GB of mobile hotspot data.

No termination of service for any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Waiving late payment fees that any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer may incur because of economic hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep public Wi-Fi hotspots open for any American who needs them.

Unlimited AT&T Home Internet: All AT&T consumer home internet wireline customers, as well as Fixed Wireless Internet, can use unlimited internet data.

Continue to offer internet access for qualifying limited income households at $10 a month through its Access from AT&T program.

AT&T World Connect Advantage: Business customers currently on or who purchase an AT&T World Connect Advantage package receive 50% off the current rate in a monthly bill credit (max $7.50/month). Again as part of the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, AT&T listed the following coronavirus measures on fees, bills and data caps:

Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint have all started coronavirus relief campaigns to help out their current and future subscribers in these troubled times, and the plans start from $15.