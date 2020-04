So go ahead, ask: post in the comment section whatever question you may have about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger and we will make sure to answer it for you!

The deal has finally closed - T-Mobile and Sprint are becoming one company. The new T-Mobile states that it will enhance its 5G network and is looking forward to transforming the wireless industry for good.Many said the merger will not be completed, but it finally is, and we are here for it. Most likely many of you are wondering what that means for you.