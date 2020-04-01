All on the Sprint T-Mobile merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
That's all fine and dandy, but we know what has been the question on everyone's mind ever since T-Mobile used April's Fools Day not for pranks, but to make the merger with Sprint official.
Will I be able to keep my Sprint 5G rate plan after the T-Mobile merger?
Due to its underdog status, Sprint has been having the best plan price promos for a few years now, including a $20 per line unlimited for family plans. Those who subscribed will now reap unexpected benefits after the merger.
T-Mobile customers' 5G plan prices won't change, too!
The Un-carrier took to the airwaves to explain that its own subscribers won't have to do jack to take advantage of the rare spots where Sprint had coverage bu T-Mobile did not, for instance.
- For now, all customers will stay with the same Sprint and T-Mobile network, stores, and service they've been using.
- Behind the scenes, the team's working hard to bring it all together to create an amazing experience for customers of the new T-Mobile.
- Over time, you will see additional benefits as T-Mobile supercharges its network and honors its commitment to offer the same or better rate plans to our customers.
- You'll still get the benefits and customer service that T-Mobile users had been having so far.
What about the T-Mobile and Sprint stores and brands?
Here's the scoop on the Sprint and T-Mobile brands or retail store locations after the merger:
Both brands will continue to exist and over time everything will evolve to T-Mobile. We are preparing our stores and store employees to serve legacy Sprint and T-Mobile customers as well as the new T-Mobile customers. When we light up magenta across our new T-Mobile fleet, customers can walk into any store and the employees will be able to say, "yes, we can help you!"
The T-Mobile and Sprint merger may create the best 5G network in the US
The Un-carrier listed what a combined T-Mobile and Sprint 5G network coverage map will look like after the merger:
- Massive Capacity! 14 times more capacity in the next six years than T-Mobile alone - which means it will be even better for streaming, gaming, downloading and more.
- Crazy-fast speed! Customers will have access to average 5G speeds up to eight times faster than current LTE in just a few years and 15 times faster over the next six years.
- Reaching nearly everyone! Within six years, the new T-Mobile will provide 5G to 99% of the U.S. population, including rural America.
- The New T-Mobile goal is to create the best network for all.