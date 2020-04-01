All on the Sprint T-Mobile merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid





Not only will T-Mobile now have the best of all spectrum words, but it will also be able to take advantage of the 5G revolution as nobody else as it will have the three network arrows - low-, mid, and high-bands - in its 5G quiver.





That's all fine and dandy, but we know what has been the question on everyone's mind ever since T-Mobile used April's Fools Day not for pranks , but to make the merger with Sprint official.





Will I be able to keep my Sprint 5G rate plan after the T-Mobile merger?





The short answer is yes, you can keep your current inexpensive Sprint plan and take advantage of the new 5G network powers after the merger with T-Mobile.





Due to its underdog status, Sprint has been having the best plan price promos for a few years now, including a $20 per line unlimited for family plans. Those who subscribed will now reap unexpected benefits after the merger.





T-Mobile customers' 5G plan prices won't change, too!





The Un-carrier took to the airwaves to explain that its own subscribers won't have to do jack to take advantage of the rare spots where Sprint had coverage bu T-Mobile did not, for instance.





For now, all customers will stay with the same Sprint and T-Mobile network, stores, and service they've been using.

Behind the scenes, the team's working hard to bring it all together to create an amazing experience for customers of the new T-Mobile.

Over time, you will see additional benefits as T-Mobile supercharges its network and honors its commitment to offer the same or better rate plans to our customers.

You'll still get the benefits and customer service that T-Mobile users had been having so far.







What about the T-Mobile and Sprint stores and brands?





Here's the scoop on the Sprint and T-Mobile brands or retail store locations after the merger:









The T-Mobile and Sprint merger may create the best 5G network in the US





The Un-carrier listed what a combined T-Mobile and Sprint 5G network coverage map will look like after the merger:









Massive Capacity! 14 times more capacity in the next six years than T-Mobile alone - which means it will be even better for streaming, gaming, downloading and more.

Crazy-fast speed! Customers will have access to average 5G speeds up to eight times faster than current LTE in just a few years and 15 times faster over the next six years.

Reaching nearly everyone! Within six years, the new T-Mobile will provide 5G to 99% of the U.S. population, including rural America.

The New T-Mobile goal is to create the best network for all.