T-Mobile flaunts two huge new 5G Home Internet milestones putting rivals to shame









By itself, that figure certainly doesn't sound game-changing or industry-disrupting... just yet. But hitting 1 million users so quickly has apparently made T-Mo the "fastest growing broadband provider in America." Incredibly enough, the late market joiner also added more Home Internet customers than veterans like Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon, and AT&T during the final quarter of last year, which is arguably an even greater feat than outpacing these broadband industry giants in terms of growth percentages.









That's not the only milestone touted today, mind you, with the theoretical availability of T-Mobile 's 5G Home Internet service also expanded ( once again ) to officially exceed 40 million households across the nation.





Another unremarkable number on its own (compared, for instance, to Magenta's towering wireless 5G coverage ), 40 million represents a large jump from the previous 30 million milestone, all but guaranteeing those fast-growing Home Internet subscriber scores will continue to rise at a breakneck speed.





Nothing else is changing on the 5G Home Internet front today (or, presumably, anytime soon), which means you're still looking at paying $50 a month, with Nothing else is changing on the 5G Home Internet front today (or, presumably, anytime soon), which means you're still looking at paying $50 a month, with all taxes and fees included , for easy installation and use of a blazing fast broadband service that's putting more and more pressure on traditional ISPs (internet service providers) to change their old ways.



