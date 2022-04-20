 T-Mobile flaunts two huge new 5G Home Internet milestones putting rivals to shame - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

T-Mobile flaunts two huge new 5G Home Internet milestones putting rivals to shame

T-Mobile 5G
Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile flaunts two huge new 5G Home Internet milestones putting rivals to shame
Just in case climbing from fourth to third place in the mobile network operator hierarchy based on subscriber numbers a few years back and then jumping from third to second shortly after its mammoth Sprint acquisition was not impressive enough, T-Mobile recently began a remarkable progress in the always competitive home broadband arena as well.

After absolutely crushing its objective of ending 2021 with half a million 5G Home Internet customers, the "Un-carrier" is already celebrating the network's next big achievement. That's right, Magenta claims to have welcomed its one millionth such user "very early this month", which means the US wireless industry giant has somehow managed to double the aforementioned 500,000 customer tally in the space of just five months or so.

By itself, that figure certainly doesn't sound game-changing or industry-disrupting... just yet. But hitting 1 million users so quickly has apparently made T-Mo the "fastest growing broadband provider in America." Incredibly enough, the late market joiner also added more Home Internet customers than veterans like Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon, and AT&T during the final quarter of last year, which is arguably an even greater feat than outpacing these broadband industry giants in terms of growth percentages.


That's not the only milestone touted today, mind you, with the theoretical availability of T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet service also expanded (once again) to officially exceed 40 million households across the nation.

Another unremarkable number on its own (compared, for instance, to Magenta's towering wireless 5G coverage), 40 million represents a large jump from the previous 30 million milestone, all but guaranteeing those fast-growing Home Internet subscriber scores will continue to rise at a breakneck speed.

Nothing else is changing on the 5G Home Internet front today (or, presumably, anytime soon), which means you're still looking at paying $50 a month, with all taxes and fees included, for easy installation and use of a blazing fast broadband service that's putting more and more pressure on traditional ISPs (internet service providers) to change their old ways.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Netflix may abandon its “no ads” policy in a push for cheaper subscription plans
Netflix may abandon its “no ads” policy in a push for cheaper subscription plans
Welcome to a brand new PhoneArena
Welcome to a brand new PhoneArena
Introducing 'Wallpaper of the Day'
Introducing 'Wallpaper of the Day'
Apple could make a 'real full-screen' iPhone happen in the not-so-distant future
Apple could make a 'real full-screen' iPhone happen in the not-so-distant future
Product tagging now available for most US Instagram Users
Product tagging now available for most US Instagram Users
Instagram playing with fire again: removing Recent posts, but from a different page
Instagram playing with fire again: removing Recent posts, but from a different page

Popular stories

Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally getting Android 12
One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally getting Android 12
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Leaker reveals which iPhones will be phased out after iPhone 14 arrives
Leaker reveals which iPhones will be phased out after iPhone 14 arrives
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless