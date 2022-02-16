T-Mobile brings 5G Home Internet choice to millions more people across three states





On the latter front, T-Mobile recently made headlines by splashing the cash on an undoubtedly costly Home Internet Super Bowl ad starring Zach Braff and Donald Faison of early 2000s "Scrubs" fame, and now the same service is in the limelight with something that can actually benefit customers, and more importantly, attract new ones.









Yes, it's time for another major 5G Home expansion , this one focused entirely on three states that Magenta claims traditional ISPs (Internet service providers) are currently "failing" in spectacular fashion. Across Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, there are apparently still "more than 3 million people" with either no access or only one option in the "traditional" home broadband segment, which if true, is pretty ridiculous for the year of our lord 2022.





Predictably, T-Mo aims to solve that problem for at least a big chunk of those people while offering more choice for others too with new 5G Home Internet rollouts in 62 cities and towns listed below:





Indiana



Angola

Auburn

Bloomington

Bluffton

Columbus

Crawfordsville

Elkhart-Goshen

Fort Wayne

Frankfort

Greensburg

Huntington

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Kendallville

Kokomo

Lafayette-West Lafayette

Logansport

Marion

Michigan City-La Porte

Muncie

New Castle

Richmond

South Bend-Mishawaka

Kentucky



Bardstown

Bowling Green

Campbellsville

Danville

Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

Frankfort

Glasgow

Lexington-Fayette

Louisville/Jefferson County

Madisonville

Mayfield

Middlesborough

Murray

Owensboro

Richmond-Berea

Somerset

Ohio



Akron

Athens

Cambridge

Canton-Massillon

Chillicothe

Cincinnati

Cleveland-Elyria

Columbus

Coshocton

Dayton-Kettering

Fremont

Jackson

Lima

Mansfield

Marietta

Salem

Sidney

Springfield

Steubenville

Toledo

Washington Court House

Wooster

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman

Zanesville



Of course, T-Mobile can't just flip a magical switch and deliver 5G Home Internet to every single resident of all these cities and towns right away, with actual local availability said to rely on "network capacity", which is "increasing all the time."





In other words, if you live in one of those places and your home address is not covered just yet, according to this section of T-Mo's website , it might be a good idea to check again in a few days or a couple of weeks or so.





That is, if you like typical download speeds of between 35 and 115 Mbps and hate fees just as much as Magenta does . At $50 a month with AutoPay, your 5G Home Internet subscription will come with a state-of-the-art 5G Wi-Fi Gateway device included and no added taxes, no equipment costs, no annual contracts, and no data caps whatsoever.





On top of everything, new customers can get a $50 virtual prepaid card as well with no strings attached right now, which further goes to show T-Mobile is serious about rapidly boosting its already expectation-exceeding subscriber numbers





This latest expansion makes Magenta's 5G Home Internet service a viable option for 5 million more homes, bringing the total number of "eligible" households across the nation to over 30 million. That just so happens to be the exact same achievement touted by Verizon earlier this week for its own fast-spreading, affordable, and fast 5G Home Internet network





