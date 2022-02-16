 T-Mobile brings 5G Home Internet choice to millions more people across three states - PhoneArena

T-Mobile 5G

T-Mobile brings 5G Home Internet choice to millions more people across three states

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile brings 5G Home Internet choice to millions more people across three states
Never one to rest on its laurels in the competition against Verizon and AT&T for wireless industry supremacy, the nation's leading "Un-carrier" is working hard to both consolidate its early mobile 5G domination and become a force to be reckoned with in the home broadband landscape.

On the latter front, T-Mobile recently made headlines by splashing the cash on an undoubtedly costly Home Internet Super Bowl ad starring Zach Braff and Donald Faison of early 2000s "Scrubs" fame, and now the same service is in the limelight with something that can actually benefit customers, and more importantly, attract new ones.


Yes, it's time for another major 5G Home expansion, this one focused entirely on three states that Magenta claims traditional ISPs (Internet service providers) are currently "failing" in spectacular fashion. Across Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, there are apparently still "more than 3 million people" with either no access or only one option in the "traditional" home broadband segment, which if true, is pretty ridiculous for the year of our lord 2022.

Predictably, T-Mo aims to solve that problem for at least a big chunk of those people while offering more choice for others too with new 5G Home Internet rollouts in 62 cities and towns listed below:

Indiana

  • Angola
  • Auburn
  • Bloomington
  • Bluffton
  • Columbus
  • Crawfordsville
  • Elkhart-Goshen
  • Fort Wayne
  • Frankfort
  • Greensburg
  • Huntington
  • Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
  • Kendallville
  • Kokomo
  • Lafayette-West Lafayette
  • Logansport
  • Marion
  • Michigan City-La Porte
  • Muncie
  • New Castle
  • Richmond
  • South Bend-Mishawaka

Kentucky

  • Bardstown
  • Bowling Green
  • Campbellsville
  • Danville
  • Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
  • Frankfort
  • Glasgow
  • Lexington-Fayette
  • Louisville/Jefferson County
  • Madisonville
  • Mayfield
  • Middlesborough
  • Murray
  • Owensboro
  • Richmond-Berea
  • Somerset

Ohio

  • Akron
  • Athens
  • Cambridge
  • Canton-Massillon
  • Chillicothe
  • Cincinnati
  • Cleveland-Elyria
  • Columbus
  • Coshocton
  • Dayton-Kettering
  • Fremont
  • Jackson
  • Lima
  • Mansfield
  • Marietta
  • Salem
  • Sidney
  • Springfield
  • Steubenville
  • Toledo
  • Washington Court House
  • Wooster
  • Youngstown-Warren-Boardman
  • Zanesville

Of course, T-Mobile can't just flip a magical switch and deliver 5G Home Internet to every single resident of all these cities and towns right away, with actual local availability said to rely on "network capacity", which is "increasing all the time."

In other words, if you live in one of those places and your home address is not covered just yet, according to this section of T-Mo's website, it might be a good idea to check again in a few days or a couple of weeks or so.

That is, if you like typical download speeds of between 35 and 115 Mbps and hate fees just as much as Magenta does. At $50 a month with AutoPay, your 5G Home Internet subscription will come with a state-of-the-art 5G Wi-Fi Gateway device included and no added taxes, no equipment costs, no annual contracts, and no data caps whatsoever.

On top of everything, new customers can get a $50 virtual prepaid card as well with no strings attached right now, which further goes to show T-Mobile is serious about rapidly boosting its already expectation-exceeding subscriber numbers.

This latest expansion makes Magenta's 5G Home Internet service a viable option for 5 million more homes, bringing the total number of "eligible" households across the nation to over 30 million. That just so happens to be the exact same achievement touted by Verizon earlier this week for its own fast-spreading, affordable, and fast 5G Home Internet network.

