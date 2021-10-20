All treat, no trick: T-Mobile expands its 5G coverage again and is giving away 10 free 5G phones

T-Mobile announced this morning that its 5G network now reaches nearly every person in the U.S. The second-largest wireless carrier in the states now covers 308 million people with its 600MHz low-band Extended Range 5G service. That is up from the 300 million covered by the low-band 5G signals back in July.

And T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity, which throws its 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum into the mix, now reaches 186 million people in the U.S. with an average download data speed of 350Mbps. By the end of this year, T-Mobile expects 200 million people will be able to access these 5G signals. This gives T-Mobile a nice lead over Verizon and AT&T when it comes to 5G coverage leading the company to say a few months ago, "So while they (the competition) like to point to the future, we have the lead, and we will maintain it for years to come!"





The carrier also is running a Halloween promotion. Those visiting Apartment 5G (a popup location at 478 13th St. Brooklyn, NY) as well as T-Mobile retail stores in Miami (738 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL, 33139), Santa Monica (1410 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA, 90401) and Southlake, Texas (1465 Main Street, Southlake, TX, 76092) on Halloween will receive Reese's candy at 10 times the speed for trick-or-treaters (because 5G signals can be as much as 10x faster than 4G).





Among the candy being given away is the new limited-edition Reese’s Take 5G bar. Yes, boys and girls, this is the official candy bar of 5G and is available only at Apartment 5G. But more exciting, 10 visitors to these locations will receive a free 5G smartphone, a year of T-Mobile 5G service, and a year of Reese's. How sweet those 12 months are going to be.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said, "T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G footprint at an unparalleled pace, so we partnered with the candy icons at Reese’s this Halloween to help spread the word and give everyone more of what they love — more Reese's, at ultra-fast 5G speed! Our multi-layered approach for fast and far-reaching coverage made us America's 5G leader, so it made perfect sense to partner with THE famously layered candy brand to create the official candy of 5G, the Reese's Take 5G bar … AND the best trick-or-treating experience. Zero tricks, way more Reese's … now that's Halloween on 5G!"





Reese's Senior Brand Manager, Allen Dark, chimed in stating that "We bring the treats, they bring the speed. That’s what is going to make this collab between Reese's and T-Mobile the ultimate trick-or-treat experience. What could fans want more than Reese’s peanut butter cups for Halloween … getting that perfect combination of peanut butter and chocolate even faster!"





But how can you enter to win if you don't live near Apartment 5G or the aforementioned T-Mobile storefronts? Don't worry about it because T-Mobile (and remember, no pun is intended) has you covered. Starting on October 26th, mosey down to T-Mobile's Twitter site (@TMobile) to find out how to enter the contest.





Free Candy, free 5G smartphones, and one-year of free T-Mobile 5G service is up for grabs. Don't you just love Halloween? And this year the fun is multiplied because T-Mobile upgraded Halloween. And while those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the new Take 5G candy bar from Reese's, we have a feeling that the majority of those reading this article would prefer to win one of the 10 5G handsets and the free year of T-Mobile's 5G service.

