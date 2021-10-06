T-Mobile is taking its war against fees and ISPs to the next level with 5G home internet discount

T-Mobile is taking its war against fees and ISPs to the next level with 5G home internet discount0
Just in case you hadn't figured that out already, T-Mo has a big problem with said fees, aiming to "right the industry's wrongs on behalf of customers" by charging a flat $50 a month for unlimited 5G home internet.
That's right, some ISPs will even charge you extra if you choose to install their home broadband service yourself, and in total, T-Mobile claims Americans paid more than $7 billion (!!!) in landline fees alone last year, which apparently would have been enough to buy both the Lakers and the Clippers and still afford to keep all of their top basketball players on the payroll.
Obviously, your new $10 monthly discount on T-Mo's unlimited high-speed in-home internet will not buy you a lot of yearly Lakers tickets, but it's just the latest on a lengthy list of reasons why you might want to try this potentially disruptive service out... if you can.
Nowhere near as expansive as the "Un-carrier's" Ultra Capacity and Extended Range 5G mobile signals, this blazing fast network does (theoretically) cover "more than 30 million households" in "more than 600 cities and towns across the country", surpassing the availability of Verizon's arguably faster 5G Home Internet service, which is also costlier... if you're not already a Big Red wireless customer.