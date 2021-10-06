T-Mobile is taking its war against fees and ISPs to the next level with 5G home internet discount





That's because Magenta is slashing the price of that already fairly affordable service for good in order to once again draw attention to the various huge fees typically charged by most traditional ISPs (internet service providers).





Just in case you hadn't figured that out already, T-Mo has a big problem with said fees, aiming to "right the industry's wrongs on behalf of customers" by charging a flat $50 a month for unlimited 5G home internet





That's down from $60 until now, and it includes a 5G Wi-Fi Gateway device with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology at no extra cost in addition to no annual contract, no data caps, and of course, no "bogus" fees for things like installation, "self-installation", or equipment rental.









and still afford to keep all of their top basketball players on the payroll. That's right, some ISPs will even charge you extra if you choose to install their home broadband service yourself, and in total, T-Mobile claims Americans paid more than $7 billion (!!!) in landline fees alone last year, which apparently would have been enough to buy both the Lakers and the Clippersstill afford to keep all of their top basketball players on the payroll.





Obviously, your new $10 monthly discount on T-Mo's unlimited high-speed in-home internet will not buy you a lot of yearly Lakers tickets, but it's just the latest on a lengthy list of reasons why you might want to try this potentially disruptive service out... if you can.









