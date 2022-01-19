T-Mobile brings its Home Internet service to 57 new cities and towns

T-Mobile brings its Home Internet service to 57 new cities and towns0
That being said, here is the full list of cities and towns across Texas that are now covered by T-Mobile Home Internet: Abilene, Alice, Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Bay City, Beaumont-Port, Arthur, Beeville, Big Spring, Bonham, Borger, Brownsville-Harlingen, Brownwood, College Station-Bryan, Corpus Christi, Corsicana, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Del Rio, Fredericksburg, Gainesville, Granbury, Hereford, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Jacksonville, Kerrville, Killeen-Temple, Lamesa, Laredo, Levelland, Longview, Lubbock, Lufkin, McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Mineral Wells, Mount Pleasant, Odessa, Palestine, Pampa, Paris, Pearsall, Pecos, Plainview, Raymondville, Rio Grande City-Roma, Rockport, San Angelo, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Sherman-Denison, Stephenville, Sulphur Springs, Texarkana, Tyler, Uvalde, Vernon, Victoria, Waco, Wichita Falls, and Zapata.
- With Home Internet, you get a flat price – it’s $50/month, with Autopay.
- There’s no added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts, and no data caps.
- Setup is as easy as it gets — T-Mobile will mail the gateway directly to your home. Just plug it in, download the app and you’re connected in less than 15 minutes.
- Decent speeds that will let you work, play, stream, chat, game and more.
- For a limited time, new Home Internet customers get a $50 virtual prepaid card, which basically means customers are getting one month of service on the carrier.
The $50 prepaid card expires in 6 months and doesn't allow access to cash. Also, T-Mobile states that during congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization, so keep that in mind too.