Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
T-Mobile Wireless service

T-Mobile brings its Home Internet service to 57 new cities and towns

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
T-Mobile brings its Home Internet service to 57 new cities and towns
Apparently, 4 million people living in Texas have either no access to traditional home broadband or have only one choice. T-Mobile is determined to fix that and announced a massive expansion of its Home Internet service to 57 cities and towns across the Lone Star State.

That being said, here is the full list of cities and towns across Texas that are now covered by T-Mobile Home Internet: Abilene, Alice, Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Bay City, Beaumont-Port, Arthur, Beeville, Big Spring, Bonham, Borger, Brownsville-Harlingen, Brownwood, College Station-Bryan, Corpus Christi, Corsicana, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Del Rio, Fredericksburg, Gainesville, Granbury, Hereford, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Jacksonville, Kerrville, Killeen-Temple, Lamesa, Laredo, Levelland, Longview, Lubbock, Lufkin, McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Mineral Wells, Mount Pleasant, Odessa, Palestine, Pampa, Paris, Pearsall, Pecos, Plainview, Raymondville, Rio Grande City-Roma, Rockport, San Angelo, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Sherman-Denison, Stephenville, Sulphur Springs, Texarkana, Tyler, Uvalde, Vernon, Victoria, Waco, Wichita Falls, and Zapata.

For a monthly fee of $50, Texans living the cities and towns listed above can get T-Mobile Home Internet, which comes with certain benefits other than offering convenient access to internet.

  • With Home Internet, you get a flat price – it’s $50/month, with Autopay.
  • There’s no added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts, and no data caps.
  • Setup is as easy as it gets — T-Mobile will mail the gateway directly to your home. Just plug it in, download the app and you’re connected in less than 15 minutes.
  • Decent speeds that will let you work, play, stream, chat, game and more.
  • For a limited time, new Home Internet customers get a $50 virtual prepaid card, which basically means customers are getting one month of service on the carrier.

The $50 prepaid card expires in 6 months and doesn't allow access to cash. Also, T-Mobile states that during congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization, so keep that in mind too.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Cricket Wireless starts selling Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone, upgrades data plans
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Cricket Wireless starts selling Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone, upgrades data plans
Galaxy S22: Is Samsung's iPhone x Google Pixel Frankenstein bringing the best of Apple and Android?
by Martin Filipov,  2
Galaxy S22: Is Samsung's iPhone x Google Pixel Frankenstein bringing the best of Apple and Android?
Apple's 5G iPhone SE (2022) could be released a little later than expected
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's 5G iPhone SE (2022) could be released a little later than expected
Qualcomm demonstrates a working smartphone with Smartphone Integrated SIM (iSIM)
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Qualcomm demonstrates a working smartphone with Smartphone Integrated SIM (iSIM)
Does the iPhone 12 mini hold up in 2022?
by Rado Minkov,  0
Does the iPhone 12 mini hold up in 2022?
Google announces the end of YouTube Originals
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google announces the end of YouTube Originals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless