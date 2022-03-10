 T-Mobile's big 5G Home Internet expansion to 7,000+ stores is officially underway - PhoneArena

T-Mobile 5G Metro

T-Mobile's big 5G Home Internet expansion to 7,000+ stores is officially underway

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We don't know exactly what took T-Mobile so long, but the 5G Home Internet expansion we basically told you all about nearly a month ago is finally official and fully detailed.

For those who've been hiding under a rock for the last year or so, failing to notice Magenta's increasingly aggressive promotion of this increasingly popular service, we should point out that fixed wireless broadband access on the rapidly expanding network is available at a measly $50 a month.

Starting today, that's true if you go directly to the nation's leading "Un-carrier" (either physically or digitally) AND in Metro by T-Mobile stores. We're talking "more than" 7,000 such locations where existing customers of the prepaid wireless service provider with an "eligible address" and at least one voice line can now add T-Mobile Home Internet to their accounts with little to no effort and minimal spending.

That means millions of customers can (theoretically) sign up for blazing fast, reliable, and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable prepaid home broadband with no annual contracts, data caps, activation fees, or even a good old fashioned credit check.

The latter detail is one of just two key differences between the 5G Home Internet available from Metro and the same exact service over at T-Mobile, with the other being that the prepaid operator's subscribers will have to cough up a one-time $99 fee for their 5G gateway.

Said device is normally included by T-Mo in the monthly subscription fee, but then again, a credit check is mandatory if you want to get the service from Metro's parent carrier as well.

There don't seem to be any other differences to note, with the exact same "typical download speeds" of anywhere between 35 and 115Mbps promised everywhere and the same $50 monthly payment (with Autopay) being required to both join the 5G Home network and stay on it.

